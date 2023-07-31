Mar-a-Lago worker appears in court in Trump classified documents case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mar-a-Lago worker appears in court in Trump classified documents case

By Press Association
Carlos De Oliveira arrives at the court in Miami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Carlos De Oliveira arrives at the court in Miami (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The property manager of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has made his first court appearance on charges in the classified documents case against the former US president – but did not enter a plea because he has not found a Florida-based lawyer to represent him.

Carlos De Oliveira was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president’s valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and thwart US government efforts to retrieve them.

The judge read De Oliveira the charges against him and ordered him to turn over his passport and sign an agreement to pay 100,000 US dollars (£77,800) if he does not appear in court.

The judge scheduled his arraignment for August 10 in Fort Pierce.

Carlos De Oliveira
Carlos De Oliveira is an employee of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (AP)

De Oliveira faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to investigators.

He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in Miami nearly two months after Trump pleaded not guilty in the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

The developments in the classified documents case come as Trump braces for possible charges in another federal investigation into his efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election.

Trump, the early front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has received a letter from Mr Smith indicating that he is a target of that investigation, and Trump’s lawyers met with Mr Smith’s team last week.

An attorney for De Oliveira declined last week to comment on the allegations.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said the Mar-a-Lago security tapes were voluntarily handed over to investigators.

The former US leader posted on his Truth Social platform last week that he was told the tapes were not “deleted in any way, shape or form”.

Mar-a-Lago
Video footage from former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach could become crucial to the case (AP)

Prosecutors have not alleged that security footage was actually deleted or kept from investigators.

Nauta has also pleaded not guilty. US District Judge Aileen Cannon had previously scheduled the trial of Trump and Nauta to begin in May, and it is unclear whether the addition of De Oliveira to the case may have an impact on the case’s timeline.

The latest indictment, unsealed on Thursday, alleges that Trump tried to have security footage deleted after investigators visited in June 2022 to collect classified documents Trump took with him after he left the White House.

Trump was already facing dozens of felony counts – including wilful retention of defence information – stemming from allegations that he mishandled government secrets that, as America’s commander-in-chief, he was entrusted to protect.

Experts have said the new allegations bolster the special counsel’s case and deepen the former president’s legal jeopardy.

Donald Trump
Trump is still the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 (AP)

Video from Mar-a-Lago would ultimately become vital to the government’s case because, prosecutors said, it shows Nauta moving boxes in and out of a storage room – an act alleged to have been done at Trump’s direction and in effort to hide records not only only from investigators but also Trump’s own lawyers.

Days after the US justice department sent a subpoena for video footage at Mar-a-Lago to the Trump Organisation in June 2022, prosecutors say De Oliveira asked a information technology staffer how long the server retained footage and told the employee “the boss” wanted it deleted.

When the employee said he did not believe he was able to do that, De Oliveira insisted the “boss” wanted it done, asking: “What are we going to do?”

Shortly after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago and found classified records in the storage room and Trump’s office, prosecutors say Nauta called a Trump employee and said words to the effect of, “someone just wants to make sure Carlos is good”.

The indictment says the employee responded that De Oliveira was loyal and would not do anything to affect his relationship with Trump. That same day, the indictment alleges, Trump called De Oliveira directly to say that he would get De Oliveira a lawyer.

Prosecutors allege that De Oliveira later lied in interviews with investigators, falsely claiming that he had not even seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House.