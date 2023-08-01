Handshake warning as Elena Svitolina sees off Victoria Azarenka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Handshake warning as Elena Svitolina sees off Victoria Azarenka

By Press Association
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, right, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus walk to their chairs after their clash at Wimbledon (PA)
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, right, and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus walk to their chairs after their clash at Wimbledon (PA)

Elena Svitolina repeated her Wimbledon victory over Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the DC Open with supporters given a warning the players would not shake hands at the end of the match.

The message, shown on the scoreboard after the first set of Svitolina’s 7-6 6-4 win in Washington, was designed to prevent the boos which marred their clash at the All England Club.

Ukrainian Svitolina has not shaken hands with opponents from Russia or Azarenka’s native Belarus during the current conflict.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Svitolina, playing her first hardcourt match since March last year after giving birth to her daughter Skai, said: “It’s the right thing. I asked for the WTA to respect the decision of Ukrainians. And they did.”

Both players headed straight to the sidelines and the match umpire after the tight one hour, 47 minute clash.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka, on her 34th birthday, said the warning to fans had arrived “about… 18 months too late” and asked whether it was a big story.

On the court, Svitolina rattled off 11 straight points to open a 3-0 lead, only for Azarenka to win five games in a row before she failed to serve for the first set and Svitolina won another three straight games.

The Ukrainian also failed to serve out for the set but eased to a 7-2 win in the tie break.

Breaks of serve continued to dominate in the second set with just one hold as Svitolina sealed victory.