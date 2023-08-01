Euphoria stars remember ‘immensely talented’ Angus Cloud after death aged 25

Tributes have been paid to the “immensely talented” Euphoria star Angus Cloud following his death at the age of 25.

The US actor, who starred as the drug dealer Fezco O’Neill on the popular HBO series, died on Monday.

HBO said in a statement: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud.

“He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud was one of the breakout stars of Euphoria, appearing in both series of the Sam Levinson-directed drama alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

He was most often in scenes alongside his partner in crime Ashtray, played by Javon Walton.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram, Walton wrote: “Rest easy brother” and later “forever family.”

Meanwhile, Kathrine Narducci, who played Cloud’s on-screen grandmother Marie O’Neill on Euphoria, described him as a “gentle beautiful soul” who “exited to soon” on Twitter.

Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s on-screen younger sister Gia Bennett, shared a clip of Cloud laughing on the show to her Instagram Story, captioning it: “The tears just won’t stop.”

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez, posted a heartbreak emoji on her Instagram Story.

Canadian rapper Drake, who serves as executive producer on Euphoria, shared a picture of Cloud on his Instagram story, captioning it “Good soul”, alongside a sad face emoji and a white dove.

In a statement shared with US outlets, Euphoria director Levinson said: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.

“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched.

“I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

please remember how loved you are.this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.there are reasons to stick around.and this world needs you.oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

The acting world was left reeling following the news of Cloud’s death, including West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler.

The US actress tweeted: “Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

“There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you.

“Oh, angus. we celebrate you.”

Scandal star Kerry Washington told Cloud to “rest in power” on Twitter, adding “You will be deeply missed”, while British model and actress Suki Waterhouse said she was “heartbroken” following the news.

US model Gigi Hadid also remembered Cloud after they starred together in a 2022 Christmas campaign for Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

Sharing a clip of the pair dancing for the campaign on her Instagram story, Hadid wrote: “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus.

“I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit.”

Cloud was offered a part in Euphoria after a casting scout spotted him in a New York street.

He was reportedly resistant at first, suspecting a scam but later met casting director Jennifer Venditti, as well as Levinson, and accepted the role.

The actor later pushed back against suggestions playing his character was “easy” because of similarities they shared.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple,” he told US publication Variety.

“I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Angus Cloud at the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cloud was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.

In a statement shared with US outlets on Monday, Cloud’s family said they hoped he would be remembered for “for his humour, laughter and love”.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the family said.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.