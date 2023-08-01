Lawyers in case of shooting on Alec Baldwin set spar over dismissing charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyers in case of shooting on Alec Baldwin set spar over dismissing charges

By Press Association
Movie set armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces charges including involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Movie set armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces charges including involuntary manslaughter after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Prosecutors are urging a judge in Santa Fe not to throw out charges of involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor involved in the 2021 fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film Rust.

At an online hearing scheduled for Tuesday, defence lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will counter that the charges should be dismissed, after accusing the prosecution of sloppy work and public grandstanding that violates their client’s rights to due process.

The hearing also will address objections to a recently filed charge of evidence tampering against Gutierrez-Reed and whether prosecutors can shield the name of a witness from public disclosure as they pursue that charge.

Aerial photograph of the Rust film set showing a building and cars
Actor Alec Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal for the film Rust when it went off, killing her

Prosecutors say a witness is prepared to testify that Gutierrez-Reed handed off a small bag of narcotics to the witness after returning from an interview at a police station. But they said the person worries about being harassed by media and blacklisted by the industry.

Defence lawyer Jason Bowles has called the evidence-tampering charge a vindictive attempt at “character assassination” by prosecutors.

Prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, leaving Gutierrez-Reed as the sole remaining defendant in the case.

She faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Alec Baldwin speaking to investigators wearing body-worn cameras
Charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped earlier in the year

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the rehearsal on October 21, 2021, when it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

In March of this year, Rust safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a charge of unsafe handling of a firearm and received a suspended sentence of six months’ probation.

He agreed to co-operate in the investigation of the fatal shooting and is listed as a possible witness in evidentiary hearings next week to decide whether the case can advance toward trial.