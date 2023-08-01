Australian bank holds interest rate at 4.1% but says inflation is too high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australian bank holds interest rate at 4.1% but says inflation is too high

By Press Association
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to hold interest rates at 4.1% raises expectations that they might have reached their peak or are close to plateauing (Rick Rycroft, File/AP)
Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.1% for a second consecutive month, raising expectations that rates might have reached their peak or are close to plateauing in the current cycle.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked the cash rate 12 times from a record-low of 0.1% in May last year — as the board has attempted to rein in inflation — to a target range between 2% and 3%.

Inflation fell from 7% in the first quarter of the year to 6% in the June quarter.

The bank’s governor Philip Lowe said inflation was “still too high at 6%” and interest rates could be lifted further.

Australian Finance Minister Jim Chalmers
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the bank’s decision to wait (Ajit Solanki/AP)

In a statement, Mr Lowe said: “Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.”

The bank’s decision not to lift rates was based on previous hikes continuing to rebalance supply and demand forces in the economy and an uncertain outlook, he said.

Economists are divided on whether taming inflation will tip Australia’s sluggish economy into recession.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the bank’s decision to wait.

Mr Chalmers told Parliament: “This will be a big relief for Australians with a mortgage.

“This is a welcome reprieve for Australians who already doing it tough enough.

“We are making progress in this fight against inflation,” he added.

Brendan Rynne, chief economist at the financial firm KPMG, expected one more quarter percentage point rise to the cash rate at the board’s next monthly meeting on September 4.

That will be Mr Lowe’s final meeting as governor before his five-year contract expires on September 17.

Mr Rynne said the bank’s decision on Tuesday on whether to lift the cash rate by 0.25% or wait had been “pretty much a coin toss”.