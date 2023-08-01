Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia accuses Ukraine of second drone attack on Moscow skyscraper

By Press Association
Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building in the business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow (AP)
Firefighters and a police officer stand next to a damaged building in the business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow (AP)

Russian authorities have accused Kyiv of another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early on Sunday.

Russian officials have claimed that the intensified attacks on the capital region reflect failures in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the war is gradually coming back to Russian territory,” but stopped short of taking responsibility for the attacks.

The repeated drone strikes underscore Moscow’s vulnerability as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

Russia Ukraine Drone Attack
The damaged building was previously attacked by a drone two days ago (AP)

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry said that it shot down two Ukrainian drones outside Moscow and jammed another, sending it crashing into a skyscraper in the Moscow City business district and damaging the building’s facade.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drone crashed into the same building that was damaged in a similar attack early Sunday.

IQ-Quarter, located 7.2 kms (4.5 miles) from the Kremlin, contains the offices of several government agencies, including, reportedly, the headquarters of Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development.

Mr Sobyanin said the Tuesday attack didn’t result in any casualties.

It wasn’t clear why the same building was hit twice in a row. In both incidents, the Russian military said the drones that hit the skyscraper were jammed before crashing.

Mr Zelensky’s advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Moscow “is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the ‘authors of the war’ to collect all their debts,” without confirming or denying Kyiv’s involvement in the attack.

Russia Ukraine War
The attacks in Moscow follow a deadly Russian missile strike in Volodymyr Zelensky’s home city of Kryvyi Rih (Libkos/AP)

The Russian military also said that Kyiv’s forces tried to attack two of its war ships in the Black Sea overnight using maritime drones.

Three drones targeted two patrol vessels, Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov, 340 kilometres (211 miles) southwest of the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean peninsula, the Defence Ministry reported.

All three drones were destroyed, the report said.

The attacks on Moscow and Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, follow a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine and Mr Zelensky’s hometown.

Monday’s strike partially destroyed a residential building and killed at least six people, wounding dozens more.