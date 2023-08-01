Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Powerful Typhoon Khanun lashes southwest Japanese islands

By Press Association
Naha airport is deserted as it is closed due to approaching typhoon in Naha, Okinawa (Kyodo News/AP)
A powerful typhoon approached Japan’s southwestern island of Okinawa on Tuesday, lashing the region with strong winds and high waves.

Transportation grounded to a halt and businesses were forced to close.

Slow-moving Typhoon Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, was heading northwest at speeds of 15kph (9mph) on Tuesday night, packing surface winds of up to 180kph (111 mph).

It was at sea to the south east of Okinawa’s main island, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The city office in the Okinawan prefectural capital of Naha was closed due to violent winds, while supermarket chains were either shut or operating under shorter hours.

Japan Asia Typhoon
This satellite image provided by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) shows Typhoon Khanun moving north towards Okinawa (NICT/AP)

Video shown on NHK public television showed fallen trees on the streets in Naha.

No injuries were reported.

Hundreds of flights into and out of the Naha airport, including more than a dozen international flights connecting to Seoul, Hong Kong, Taipei and Shanghai, were cancelled, according to the airport.

Public transportation on Okinawa, including buses, light rail transit systems and ferries connecting Okinawa to nearby islands, were also suspended.

The typhoon was expected to continue moving west and away from the main Japanese archipelago after passing by Okinawa, where it was predicted to bring rainstorms and waves as high as 12 meters (39 feet), the meteorological agency said.

Up to 20 centimetres (7.8 inches) of rainfall were expected in the Okinawa region, it said.

Officials warned residents of violent winds, high waves and flooding, and urged them to stay indoors and away from windows.