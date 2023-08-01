California firefighters partially contain massive wildfire in Mojave Desert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

California firefighters partially contain massive wildfire in Mojave Desert

By Press Association
Joshua trees burn in the Mojave National Preserve in California (Ty O’Neil/AP/PA)
Joshua trees burn in the Mojave National Preserve in California (Ty O’Neil/AP/PA)

Firefighters have partially contained a massive wildfire after the blaze ignited in a California wildland preserve and spread into Nevada.

Its smoke blotted out the sun across Las Vegas while flames scorched tens of thousands of acres of desert scrub, juniper and Joshua tree woodland.

The York Fire was mapped at roughly 125 square miles (323.7 square km) on Tuesday, with 23% containment, making it the largest wildfire of the season in California.

The blaze erupted on Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve, crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.

APTOPIX California Wildfires
A Joshua tree burns during the fire in the Mojave National Preserve in California (Ty O’Neil/AP/PA)

By midday on Monday, a smoky haze on the Las Vegas Strip obliterated views of mountains surrounding the city and suburbs.

Because of low visibility, the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas reported departure delays of nearly two hours.

Firefighters battled “fire whirls” on Monday in their struggle to get the flames under control.

A fire whirl — sometimes called a fire tornado — is a “spinning column of fire” that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, according to the National Park Service.

The vortexes — which can be anywhere from a few feet tall to several hundred feet high, with varying rotational speeds — were spotted on Sunday on the north end of the York Fire.

“While these can be fascinating to observe they are a very dangerous natural phenomena that can occur during wildfires,” the park service wrote.

California Wildfires
Smoke rises from a mountain range in the Mojave National Preserve as fire crews battled ‘fire whirls’ (Ty O’Neil/AP/PA)

Significant portions of the US population have been subject to extreme heat in recent weeks. Worldwide, scientists calculate July will be the hottest month ever recorded.

Experts say plants like blackbrush scrub, pinyon-juniper woodlands and the famous Joshua trees in the New York Mountains in San Bernardino County are at risk of taking centuries to regrow naturally, if they are ever able to come back.

The cause of the York Fire remains under investigation, though authorities say it started on private land within the preserve.

To the south west, the Bonny Fire burned about 3.6 square miles (9.3 square km) in the hills of Riverside County. The blaze was about 30% contained on Monday evening.

More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes on Saturday near the community of Aguanga that is home to horse ranches and wineries. Some were later allowed back home.

One firefighter was injured in the blaze.