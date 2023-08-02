Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

By Press Association
The drone attack in Odesa targeted a port used to export grain (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper/AP)
Russian troops hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region with Shaded drones overnight, the Ukrainian military has reported.

A grain elevator was damaged and a fire broke out at the industrial and port facilities, which transport the country’s crucial grain exports.

After leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa, Russia has hammered the country’s ports with strikes.

The drone attack in Odesa caused fires to break out (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper/AP)

Since July 17, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa and the region’s river ports, which are being used as alternative routes.

In an update on social media, Ukraine’s South operational command wrote: “The goal of the enemy was clearly the facilities of the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region.”

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 23 Shahed drones over Ukraine overnight, according to its morning update, mostly in Odesa and Kyiv.

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration reported that all 10 drones fired at Kyiv were intercepted.

A maintenance worker stands outside a damaged government building in Kyiv after Russian drone strikes continued throughout the night (Jae C Hong/AP)

Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defence systems were activated.

Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a non-residential building, Mr Popko said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities and global food security.

“The world must respond.”

Mr Zelensky confirmed that some drones hit their targets, with the most “significant damage” in the south of Ukraine.

President Zelensky called on the world to respond after drone attacks caused damage to ports and grain facilities in the Odesa region (Telegram Channel of Odesa Region Governor Oleh Kiper/AP)

Two civilians were wounded in shelling of the city of Kherson during the night, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Wednesday.

In the eastern region of Donetsk, four people were wounded in Russian shelling over the past day, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The area around the city of Nikopol, across the river from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, was shelled three times, Governor Serhiy Lysak said.