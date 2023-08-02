Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dani Alves indicted in sexual assault case in Spain

By Press Association
Dani Alves has been indicted in Spain following an investigation into sexual assault accusations against him (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Footballer Dani Alves has denied wrongdoing after being indicted by a judge in a sexual assault case in Spain.

The Brazilian told the judge in a Barcelona court that he was not in agreement with the findings of the investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

Alves was indicted after being formally informed by the judge of her findings. Prosecutors will now specify the charges against him. A trial date will be set for later this year or early in 2024.

Alves was also ordered to set aside 150,000 euro (£129,000) to pay his alleged victim if he is eventually found guilty and ordered to pay damages.

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Barcelona v Arsenal – Nou Camp
Daniel Alves playing for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Lawyers said the former Barcelona defender spoke briefly before the judge on Wednesday. He has said that the sex was consensual.

Alves has been in custody since January awaiting the conclusion of the investigation. He is expected to remain in custody awaiting the trial. His bail requests have been denied because he is considered a flight risk. The player had offered to turn in his passports and wear a tracking device.

A judge ordered Alves to be jailed after analysing the initial probe by authorities and hearing evidence from the alleged victim, witnesses and Alves.

Alves’ lawyers unsuccessfully tried to discredit evidence by the alleged victim and other witnesses by presenting security camera footage at the nightclub. The court has said that any flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault”.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves has had a much-decorated career including three Champions League victories with Barcelona and two Copa America wins with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.