Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to separate from wife

By Press Association
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, have announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations”.

A statement from the prime minister’s office said both have signed a legal separation agreement.

Mr Trudeau, the 51-year-old son of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host.

The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister’s office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.

They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and nine-year-old Hadrien.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” the two said on Instagram.

An official familiar with the matter said the two are expected to have joint custody and that he will continue to live at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015, and the children will primarily live there to maintain stability.

The official said she has moved to a separate Ottawa home, but will spend time at Rideau Cottage at times including when he is travelling.

The first lady has played a less visible role in recent years, rarely traveling with the prime minister on official trips. The two were seen together publicly at Canada Day events in Ottawa last month.

Sophie and Justin Trudeau
The couple have announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from his office said. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

His office requested respect for their privacy.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire met as children when she was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel, and they reconnected as adults when they co-hosted a 2003 charity gala.

Mr Trudeau is the second Canadian prime minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

Justin Trudeau became prime minister in 2015 but scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.