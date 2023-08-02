Pope Francis blasts clergy sex abuse ‘scandal’ in Portugal and meets survivors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope Francis blasts clergy sex abuse ‘scandal’ in Portugal and meets survivors

By Press Association
Pope Francis had stern words for the clergy in Portugal (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis has met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Portugal and blasted members of the country’s Catholic hierarchy for their response to the scandal.

Francis dove head-on into the crisis that has rocked the Portuguese church on the first day of a five-day visit to Lisbon for the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day festival.

His trip comes at a delicate moment for the Portuguese church; a panel of experts hired by Portugal’s bishops reported in February that priests and other church personnel may have abused at least 4,815 boys and girls since 1950.

The Vatican said Francis met with 13 abuse victims for more than an hour at the Vatican Embassy and characterised the pope’s role in the meeting as one of “intense listening”.

A protest billboard against alleged child abuse by the catholic church in Alges, just outside Lisbon
A protest billboard against alleged child abuse by the catholic church in Alges, just outside Lisbon (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

The victims were accompanied by church personnel in charge of child protection programmes.

The encounter, which had been expected, was aimed at trying to help the Portuguese hierarchy and faithful come to terms with the church’s own legacy of abuse and cover-up after many other European countries have gone through similar reckonings.

The response by Portugal’s bishops to the expert report’s findings, however, in some ways added to the problem.

Prior to the report, Portuguese church officials had insisted there were only a handful of child sex abuse cases. After the document’s release, the bishops initially refused to remove named abusers from ministry and said they would only compensate victims if courts ordered them to.

The meeting with victims came after Francis presided over a vigil service for Portuguese clergy and nuns at the capital’s Jeronimos Monastery, where in February hundreds of people had gathered after the report was released to pray for victims.

Two priests in front of the Jeronimos Monastery
Two priests in front of the Jeronimos Monastery where Pope Francis visited (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Speaking in his native Spanish, Francis acknowledged many clergy and nuns in countries with once-thriving Catholic parishes feel weary about their vocations because the faithful are increasingly detached from their faith.

“It is often accentuated by the disappointment and anger with which some people view the church, at times due to our poor witness and the scandals that have marred her face and call us to a humble and ongoing purification, starting with the anguished cry of the victims, who must always be accepted and listened to,” he said.

Francis demanded that bishops respond better to victims by accepting them and listening to them.

Bishop Jose Ornelas, the head of the Portuguese bishops’ conference, promised in a speech before Francis spoke to devote “our special attention to the protection of the welfare of children and the undertaking to protect them from all kinds of abuse”.

The Portuguese Catholic Church also promised in March to build a memorial to victims that would be unveiled during World Youth Day, but organisers scrapped the plan a few weeks ago.

In its place, victims’ advocates launched a campaign called “This is our memorial”. Hours before the pope arrived, they put up a billboard in central Lisbon reading “4,800+ Children Abused by the Catholic Church in Portugal”.

They said it was paid for through a crowdfunding campaign that was so successful the organisers can put up more billboards around the city, though it was not clear if Francis would see any during his visit.