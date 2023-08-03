Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film

By Press Association
A person walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Nintendo has reported a 52% increase in net profit for the first fiscal quarter following the success of its Super Mario film and the new Zelda video game.

Demand was strong for Nintendo Switch game software, which received a boost from the release earlier this year of the film about the jumping plumber called The Super Mario Bros Movie, according to Nintendo.

The film has so far drawn more than 168 million people globally, grossing 1.3 billion US dollars (£1 billion).

That makes it one of the top-selling animation films on record, second only to Frozen II, and the top animation film based on a video game.

The Lion King 2019 remake, while it uses computer graphics and was an even bigger hit, is not categorised as an animation film.

Also helping lift Nintendo’s results was the popularity of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game, released in May, the latest in the hit action-adventure series.

The Japanese video game maker’s April-June net profit totalled 181 billion yen (£1 billion), up from nearly 119 billion yen (£657 million) a year ago.

Quarterly sales surged 50% to 461.3 billion yen (£2.5 billion).

Hardware sales jumped nearly 14% to 3.9 million Nintendo Switch machines, while software sales also grew, increasing 26% to 52 million games sold.

Nintendo also got a healthy boost in revenue from its intellectual property business, exemplified by the Super Mario film but also other royalties.

Nintendo has been pushing the idea of having several Nintendo Switch consoles per household, not just one, with family members each working a machine to play together.

Among the popular games for such playing was Pikmin 4, which went on sale last month.

That also came in a downloadable version, an area that is a growing source of income for Nintendo.

Nintendo, based in the ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto, is planning more games in coming months including Super Mario Bros Wonder, set to go on sale in October.

Nintendo kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged at 340 billion yen (£1.87 billion).