Sinead O’Connor’s remains released to family – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sinead O’Connor’s remains released to family – reports

By Press Association
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinead O’Connor’s remains have been released to her family following a post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death, according to reports.

The Irish Grammy-winning singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London last week, with her death at the age of 56 being treated as not suspicious.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the clerk of the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, John Thompson, has confirmed an “autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death”.

Sinead O’Connor death
Sinead O’Connor (Niall Carson/PA)

The newspaper said a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of senior coroner Andrew Harris stated the post-mortem examination report may not be received “for some weeks”.

It added that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

The news of her death last week sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous faces from across the world, including Scottish singer Annie Lennox who hailed O’Connor as “bold and beautiful” and a “truth teller” in a poetic tribute.

Irish TV presenter Ryan Tubridy spoke to her days prior to her death, saying “she was as kind, powerful, passionate, determined and decent as ever”.

The Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof told a festival crowd in Ireland that the Irish singer had sent him text messages weeks before her death, which were “laden with desperation, despair and sorrow”.

Sinead O’Connor death

Several gatherings have also been held in the days since O’Connor’s death where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.
O’Connor, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

Following her death, her music management company, 67 Management, revealed she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book before her death.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful”, her management added in a note shared on their website.