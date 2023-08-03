Beyonce pays tribute to dancer stabbed to death after confrontation in New York

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Beyonce pays tribute to dancer stabbed to death after confrontation in New York

By Press Association
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)
Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

The fatal stabbing of a gay man after a confrontation between a group of friends who were dancing to a Beyonce song and young men who apparently took offence has spurred the Crazy In Love singer herself to post a tribute on her website.

No arrests have been made over Saturday’s stabbing of O’Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, at a Brooklyn petrol station.

Police have released few details on the investigation and have not discussed a motive, but a friend who was there, Otis Pena, said in an emotional Facebook video that Mr Sibley died “because he stood up for his friends”.

Mr Sibley performed with the dance company Philadanco in his native Philadelphia and in New York. He used dance to celebrate his LGBTQ identity in works such as Soft: A Love Letter to Black Queer Men, choreographed by Kemar Jewel.

The front page of Beyonce’s website, paying tribute to O’Shae Sibley

Mr Sibley took classes with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre’s Ailey Extension programme, whose director, Lisa Johnson-Willingham, said in a statement, “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Mr Sibley was at a Mobil station in Brooklyn’s Midwood neighbourhood with friends getting petrol, listening to Beyonce’s Renaissance album “and just having a good time”, Mr Pena said in his video.

News reports have widely described Mr Sibley as having been stabbed while dancing, but security camera video shows a more complex situation.

The video, obtained by several news organisations, shows some of the men in Mr Sibley’s group doing a dance-like strut by their car, shirtless in bathing suits.

A short time later, Mr Sibley walks to the petrol station’s convenience store and starts speaking with a young man, who looks agitated. As they talk, a small crowd gathers.

Mr Sibley’s friends join him and the group argues with the person for about two minutes. Then, both sides walk away. Mr Sibley and his friends go back to their car. Everyone else goes inside the convenience store except for one person who stays outside recording with his phone.

Mr Sibley is about to get into a car when he and a friend freeze, then briskly stride back toward the person with the phone as if he had said something that angered them.

Dancer Stabbed New York
The petrol station where O’Shae Sibley was stabbed (John Minchillo/AP)

The young man, who looks like he could be in his teens, retreats, walking backward as Mr Sibley advances. A man comes out of the convenience store and steps between them. Then, Mr Sibley lunges around the man at the teen, who leaps backward. Both figures move out of view of the camera.

It is not clear from the video when Mr Sibley is stabbed or who wields the knife. A moment later he walks back into view looking stunned and checking his side.

Mr Sibley was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A witness, Summy Ullah, told the Daily News the young men had been harassing Mr Sibley’s group because their behaviour offended them.

“They were saying, ‘Oh, we’re Muslim, so don’t do this in front of me,’” said Mr Ullah, 32.

Mr Ullah added: “Nothing else was going on. They were only dancing.” He said someone asked: “Why are you dancing in your underwear?”

In his video, posted hours after Mr Sibley’s death, Mr Pena choked back tears while recalling the stabbing of the man he called “the salt to my pepper, the peanut butter to my jelly”.

“They murdered him because he was gay,” he said.

A “Justice for O’Shae Sibley” memorial is planned on Friday at the Mobil station, and a vigil is planned on Saturday at Manhattan’s LGBTQ Community Centre. A celebration of life ceremony will take place on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Beyonce’s website now flashes the message “Rest in power O’Shae Sibley.”