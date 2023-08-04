Man held after second stabbing attack in two days in South Korea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

Man held after second stabbing attack in two days in South Korea

By Press Association
An ambulance leaves Songchon High School in Daejeon, South Korea (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)
An ambulance leaves Songchon High School in Daejeon, South Korea (Kim Jun-beom/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean police have detained a man suspected of stabbing a high school teacher with a knife in the city of Daejeon.

The stabbing follows a separate, apparently random attack on Thursday in which 14 people were wounded near a busy subway station in Seongnam.

Officials at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency did not immediately release the personal details of the suspect in the Friday morning attack on the teacher at Songchon High School, describing him only as a “man in his 20s or 30s”.

According to police, the suspect waited for the teacher to step out of a classroom before stabbing him and fleeing the scene, which, according to officials, suggests they were acquaintances.

Police officers patrol around Songchon High School in Daejeon, South Korea
Police officers patrol around Songchon High School in Daejeon, South Korea (Kang Soo-hwan/Yonhap via AP)

Police and fire department authorities did not specify the teacher’s health condition.

The attack in Daejeon, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Seongnam, came hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for “ultra-strong” law enforcement measures to restore faith in public safety after Thursday’s violence, which he described as a “terrorist attack on innocent citizens”.

At least two people were in life-threatening conditions after Thursday’s attack in Seongnam, in which a car rammed on to a pavement before the driver stepped out and began stabbing people at random at a shopping centre linked to the Seohyeon subway station at the heart of a bustling leisure and business district.

Of the five people who were hurt by the car, at least two were admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Among the nine who were stabbed, eight were being treated for serious injuries, according to Gyeonggi Province fire department officials.

Police are questioning the 22-year-old suspect.

Police officers stand guard near the Seohyeon subway station in Seongnam, South Korea
Police officers stand guard near the Seohyeon subway station in Seongnam, South Korea (Hong Ji-won/Yonhap via AP)

They did not identify the suspect or offer any immediate information about a potential motive.

During police interviews, the suspect talked incoherently and said he was being stalked by an unspecified source, said Park Gyeong-won, an official at Gyeonggi’s Bundang district police station.

The suspect purchased the two knives he used in the stabbings from a different shopping centre on Wednesday, Park said, but there is not clear evidence he planned the attack in advance.

Photos from the scene showed forensic units examining the halls of the AK Plaza, where the attack took place on Thursday.

A white Kia hatchback with a broken front window and ruptured front tyre could be seen on a pavement near the subway station.

A witness named Hwang Hee-woon told YTN television that he “heard a sound from the first floor that seemed like a scream, so customers and shop workers were gathering on the rails of the second floor near the escalator to see what was happening below”.

Police officers cordon off the scene near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea
Police officers cordon off the scene near a subway station in Seongnam (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

“Suddenly, someone told us the person who committed the crime was coming up to the second floor, so we ran away in panic,” he said.

He ended up hiding inside a refrigerated storage room with some shopping centre employees.

Thursday’s attack was the country’s second mass stabbing case involving random targets in a month.

In July, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital Seoul, killing one person.

Attacks by firearms are rare in South Korea, which tightly controls gun possession, but there are not meaningful restrictions applying to knives, including kitchen tools that are often used for attacks.

In response to Thursday’s attack, Mr Yoon called for closer monitoring of social media to detect threats, deploying more law enforcement officers for prevention and equipping them with better suppression gear, according to Seoul’s presidential office.

In response to the president’s comments, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun declared in a televised statement the start of an indefinite “special surveillance” period, during which police officers will step up patrols and stop-and-search activities to guard against “people suspected of carrying weapons or acting abnormally”.

Mr Yoon said police officers will also be instructed to actively use firearms or Taser guns to suppress suspects when violent crimes occur.