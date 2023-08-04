Torrential rain and flash floods ravage Slovenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Torrential rain and flash floods ravage Slovenia

By Press Association
A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) north-east of Ljubljana, Slovenia (Gregor Ravnjak/AP)
A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) north-east of Ljubljana, Slovenia (Gregor Ravnjak/AP)

Torrential rain and heavy floods have ravaged Slovenia, killing at least three people, cutting off roads and bridges, surging into buildings and forcing evacuations.

Slovenia’s environmental agency raised the weather alert to the highest level after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours in northern, north-western and central parts of the country.

As rain continued to fall on Friday, authorities warned of more floods in other areas because of swiftly swelling rivers.

Slovenian police told the official STA news agency that three people have died since bad weather started late on Thursday evening: a Slovenian woman died in the central town of Kamnik, and two Dutch nationals in a mountainous area near the city of Kranj.

“The death in Kamnik could have been caused by flooding, while the deaths in the mountains could have been caused by a lightning strike,” said police official Maja Adlesic Ciperle.

“The circumstances of the deaths are still being established.”

A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) north-east of Ljubljana, Slovenia
A flooded area in Ravne na Koroskem, Slovenia (Gregor Ravnjak/AP)

Army soldiers helped emergency personnel in the recovery effort.

“I urge all those who don’t have an urgent errand to run to stay at home, and not to drive anywhere,” defence minister Marjan Sarec said.

Photos in local media showed submerged cars, cracked roads and entire villages flooded.

Rescuers could be seen carrying out children from a blocked nursery while helicopters lifted people who climbed on to the roofs of their flooded homes.

President Natasa Pirc Musar expressed condolences to the families of the victims, urging citizens to “stay connected and support and help each other in these challenging times, and take care of older people and other vulnerable individuals who need our help and support”.

Prime Minister Robert Golob cut short his summer holiday because of the floods.

The Alpine nation was hit by several severe storms earlier in the summer that blew off roofs, downed thousands of trees and killed one person in Slovenia and four others elsewhere in the region.

Experts say extreme weather conditions are partly fuelled by climate change.

Parts of Europe saw record heat and battled wildfires during the summer.

Authorities closed a section of a main motorway for traffic on Friday and sought to direct transit traffic to neighbouring Italy or Austria.

A flooded area is seen in Ravne na Koroskem, some 60km (38 miles) northeast of Ljubljana, Slovenia
Flooding in Ravne na Koroskem (Gregor Ravnjak/AP)

The state motorway agency DARS said “all trapped drivers and their passengers should wait for the emergency teams and follow their instructions”.

Floods overnight on Thursday to Friday also blocked roads around Kamnik, where authorities urged people to stay in their homes and closed nurseries for the day.

The official STA news agency reported evacuations in several parts of the country, including camping sites.

About 16,000 households were left without electricity, STA said.

Bad weather also disrupted rail services, and the country’s main NLB bank said its offices in flood-hit areas will remain closed.

Landslides were reported in the north-west Gorenjska region.

Regional civil protection commander Klemen Smid said the “entire Gorenjska is under water”.

More than 100 buildings, including a sports hall, were flooded in the central area around the town of Skofja Loka where roads were blocked and landslides threatened to cause further damage, STA said.

Authorities also urged people in the western town of Idrija not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

The Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief recorded more than 1,000 weather-related incidents within 12 hours across the country, STA said.

Throughout the night, firefighters were busy pumping water from flooded buildings, rescuing flooded vehicles, removing debris from under bridges and securing landslides, the administration said.