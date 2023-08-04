Putin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin critic Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism

By Press Association
Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 19 years in prison by a Russian court (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)
A Russian court has convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny of extremism changes and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

Mr Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.

The new charges against the politician relate to the activities of Mr Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation and statements by his top associates.

In 2021, Russian authorities outlawed the foundation and the vast network of Mr Navalny’s offices in Russian regions, calling them extremist organisations and exposing anyone involved to possible prosecution.

Mr Navalny’s allies say the charges retroactively criminalise all the foundation’s activities since its creation in 2011.

Mr Navalny, 47, is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe and has exposed official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests.

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning. He blamed that poisoning on the Kremlin, which denied involvement.

The authorities previously sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison for parole violations and then to another nine years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

It was not immediately clear if he will serve the new sentence concurrently with those.