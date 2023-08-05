Pope visits shrine in Portuguese town of Fatima

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pope visits shrine in Portuguese town of Fatima

By Press Association
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal (Francisco Seco/AP)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal (Francisco Seco/AP)

Pope Francis has visited the Portuguese town of Fatima to pray for peace at a shrine that has captivated Catholics for a century.

The shrine is known for apocalyptic prophesies of hell, peace and Soviet communism that have found new relevance with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Francis was spending the morning at the Fatima shrine, praying with sick people and prisoners, alongside pilgrims who began filling Fatima’s central esplanade long before sunrise.

As Francis’s military helicopter landed at the Fatima helipad, nearby wildfires turned the sky smoky black and sent ash flittering down on the crowd.

Pope Francis arrives at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal
Pope Francis arrives at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal (Francisco Seco/AP)

The trip is a brief excursion from Lisbon, where Francis has been presiding over World Youth Day celebrations, the big Catholic jamboree that has gathered nearly one million young Catholics together.

He returns to the Portuguese capital for a Saturday night vigil service and will then preside over a final Mass on Sunday, where the site of the next edition of the faith festival will be announced.

The Fatima story dates back to 1917, when according to tradition, Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto and their cousin Lucia said the Virgin Mary appeared to them six times and confided to them three secrets.

The first two described an apocalyptic image of hell, foretold the end of the First World War and the start of the Second World War, and portended the rise and fall of Soviet communism.

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine (Francisco Seco/AP)

The children were between seven and 10 years old.

At the time of the apparitions, Europe was still in the grip of the First World War and Portugal’s Catholic Church was facing a crisis after Portugal became a republic in 1910.

The republican government introduced a host of anti-clerical laws, including prohibiting religious teaching at schools.

In that context, in which priests and bishops were exiled, the visions helped reinvigorate a persecuted church.

In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13 1981 assassination attempt against St John Paul II in St Peter’s Square, which fell on the anniversary of the original vision.

Worshippers await the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal
Worshippers await the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal (Francisco Seco/AP)

According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary”.

Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophecy during a 1984 Mass, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.

Last year, in a prayer for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Francis corrected the 1984 omission and consecrated both Russia and Ukraine to Mary.

Francis has made repeated appeals for an end to Russia’s war, frequently expressing solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people while refraining from criticising Russia by name.

Recently, he sent an envoy to Kyiv, Moscow and Washington on a mission to try to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Portuguese babies were out in force on Saturday and Francis took his time kissing them from his perch on the popemobile as he made his way to the central sanctuary to pray before the Madonna statue.

Lodged in her crown is the bullet casing from the 1981 attempt on John Paul’s life; on Saturday Francis placed a gilded rosary at her feet.