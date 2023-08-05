Boat skipper faces manslaughter probe over crash that killed Bloomsbury US chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boat skipper faces manslaughter probe over crash that killed Bloomsbury US chief

By Press Association
Adrienne Vaughan died in the boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast (Bloomsbury Publishing via AP)
The skipper of a rented motorboat involved in a crash off the Amalfi coast that killed a US publishing executive is being investigated for suspected manslaughter, a prosecutor in southern Italy said.

Salerno chief prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli told a news conference in the port city that the skipper, an Italian who has not been publicly identified, is also being investigated on suspicion of causing a shipwreck.

No charges have so far been filed against him, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was killed and her husband and the skipper of the rented motorboat were injured in the accident on Thursday afternoon off a stretch of coastline popular with tourists.

The motorboat slammed into a chartered yacht, where some 70 guests aboard were enjoying a wedding reception.

Blood samples were taken from the skipper to determine alcohol and drug levels.

But Mr Borrelli indicated that for now the results were inconclusive.

“The results are being evaluated by a consultant of the prosecutor’s office since the data per se aren’t necessarily significant,” Mr Borrelli.

He added that more evaluation was needed to determine “the incidence of the levels on the ability of the subject” to pilot the boat.

On Friday, Italian news reports said that the blood toxicology tests had found traces of cocaine.

Investigators have questioned the skipper, who remains in hospital with what Italian media said are pelvis and rib fractures.

The victim’s husband, Mike White, is being treated at another hospital for a shoulder injury, according to reports.

Authorities have spoken to him and plan to do so again, Mr Borrelli said.

The couple’s two young children were uninjured.

Ms Vaughan was thrown into the water by the impact and was repeatedly struck by the motorboat’s propeller, according to Italian news reports.

Two doctors who were among the passengers on the yacht dived into the sea to help Ms Vaughan, while a nearby vessel brought her to shore.

Mr Borrelli said the woman died before a medical helicopter and local ambulance could take her to hospital.

The yacht’s captain has told Italian media that the motorboat was speeding when it smashed into the stationary yacht’s bow.

The prosecutor said investigators also questioned the captain of the yacht as well as some 70 passengers including American and other foreign tourists.

The motorboat had set sail from the town of Amalfi, Mr Borrelli said.

According to Italian media, the family was heading to Positano, another popular coastal town, when the crash happened.

Ms Vaughan was president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s US branch, which counts writers ranging from bestselling novelists Sarah J Maas and Susanna Clarke to historian Mark Kurlansky among its roster of authors.

A Bloomsbury book, Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir Of The Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert (as told to Erin I Kelly), won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2022.