England’s hopes of Netball World Cup glory crushed by Australia in final defeat

By Press Association
England lost 61-45 to Australia in the Netball World Cup final (PA)
England’s hopes of Netball World Cup glory were crushed by a 61-45 final defeat to Australia in Cape Town.

The Roses were making their maiden World Cup final appearance and knew they had to be at their best to win the trophy.

But Australia dominated the turnover battle and, after the first-quarter honours were shared, steadily built an unassailable lead for a 12th World Cup crown.

England named an unchanged side for the third successive game, with Geva Mentor making her final appearance after 22 years in Roses colours.

The Roses, bronze medallists at the last three World Cups and six times overall, were on a high after beating Australia 56-55 on Thursday and defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals.

England had to weather an early storm with Australia determined to make up for their defeat three days earlier.

The Diamonds surged into a three-goal lead but England gradually found their rhythm with Fran Williams’ arrival instrumental.

Helen Housby levelled the scores at 13-13 just as the buzzer sounded to end the first period.

The second quarter was another close affair with Australia fast out of the blocks again.

A couple of turnovers went against England and the Diamonds sent on shooter Sophie Garbin for Cara Koenen to good effect.

England were guilty of being static in attack and Australia stretched their advantage to five goals.

England v Australia – Netball World Cup 2023 – Final – Cape Town International Convention Centre
Australia’s Jo Weston and England’s Eleanor Cardwell battle for possession during the Netball World Cup final (PA)

But Eleanor Cardwell scored in the final seconds as England reached the halfway stage 27-23 behind.

Australia knew a dominant third quarter would really put them in command and England were unable to change the course of the contest.

Cardwell scored a brilliant goal while off balance, but Australia were clinical as opportunities presented themselves and headed into the final 15 minutes 46-36 ahead.

Australia stretched their lead to 12 goals midway through the final quarter as England became defensively loose.

England v Australia – Netball World Cup 2023 – Final – Cape Town International Convention Centre
England’s Laura Malcolm (right) and Australia’s Liz Watson in action during the Netball World Cup final (PA)

England had produced some superb comebacks throughout the tournament and head coach Jess Thirlby went for broke by making several changes off the bench.

Garbin brought up the 60 goals for Australia as Cardwell missed at the other end, England accepting that their chances of winning the World Cup were over.

The Diamonds had been composed throughout in what was their ninth consecutive World Cup final and remain the dominant force in world netball.

England fell at the last hurdle as far as the gold medal was concerned but will take a lot from the tournament.