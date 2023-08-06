Two dead and more than 30 missing after migrant boats capsize south of Italian island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two dead and more than 30 missing after migrant boats capsize south of Italian island

By Press Association
A migrant stranded on a rocky reef on the tiny Italian southern island of Lampedusa is plucked to safety by helicopter (Italian Alpine Rescue via AP/PA)
A migrant stranded on a rocky reef on the tiny Italian southern island of Lampedusa is plucked to safety by helicopter (Italian Alpine Rescue via AP/PA)

Italy’s Coast Guard rescued 57 migrants from two boats that capsized during the night in rough seas south of a tiny Italian island and recovered two bodies, authorities said.

In a statement, the coast guard says it recovered the body of a boy and a woman from one of the capsized vessels and quotes survivors as saying some 30 migrants were missing.

Some 20 others were stranded on rocks after a third shipwreck on Sunday.

According to those who were rescued, 28 people were missing from one vessel and three from the other.

The rescued migrants were found 23 nautical miles (42.5 kilometres) south-west of Lampedusa.

Meanwhile, several migrants were clinging desperately to jagged rocks of a tall reef off Lampedusa since early Saturday after a third boat crashed into the craggy outcropping west of the island’s lighthouse.

Strong winds and powerful waves made any Coast Guard rescue too dangerous.

The coast guard office in Palermo requested the help of a Sicily-based Alpine and Cave Rescue group, which flew two experts aboard an Italian air force helicopter.

The experts were planning to rescue the stranded migrants using the helicopter, the mountaineering group said.

In all, 34 migrants had been stranded for two nights on the reef, including a woman who is eight months pregnant, said newspaper Giornale di Sicilia. She was taken to a hospital, it said.

Earlier, helicopters dropped food and water down to the migrants, Italian state TV reported.

Ignazio Schintu, an official of the Italian Red Cross says so many migrants have made the crossing in smugglers’ unseaworthy boats launched from Libya and Tunisia in recent days that 2,450 migrants were currently housed at Lampedusa’s temporary residence, which has a capacity of about 400.

Once the winds slacken and the seas turn calm, Italy will resume ferrying hundreds of migrants to Sicily to ease the overcrowding, Mr Schintu told state TV.

The two boats that capsized in open seas were believed to have set out from Sfax — a Tunisian port — on Thursday, when sea conditions were good, according to authorities.

But since conditions were forecast to turn bad on Saturday, “it’s even more criminal for smugglers to let them leave,” said Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson from the UN migration agency IOM.

Before Saturday, a total of 1,814 migrants were known to have perished while attempting the Mediterranean crossing to Italy in boats launched from Tunisia or Libya, he said.

Libyan departures used to be riskier, he said, but because Tunisia-based smugglers have been using particularly flimsy vessels lately, that route is becoming increasingly deadlier.

Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are setting out from Tunisia in “fragile iron vessels that after 24 hours, often break in two, and the migrants fall into the sea,” Mr Di Giacomo said.