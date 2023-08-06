Senegal’s opposition leader hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senegal’s opposition leader hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike

By Press Association
Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been charged with conspiracy against the state and calls for insurrections (Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP/PA)
Senegal’s jailed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who has been on hunger strike in prison to protest against criminal charges, was hospitalised on Sunday, his party said.

Mr Sonko was imprisoned last week in advance of criminal proceedings against him on charges of calling for insurrection, conspiracy against the state and other charges.

The reason for his hospitalisation at the Main Hospital in Dakar was not immediately clear.

“Prior to his imprisonment, he was in good health and had no known illnesses,” said the statement from Mr Sonko’s now-dissolved Patriots of Senegal (PASTEF) party.

Mr Sonko announced on July 30 on X, formerly Twitter, that he would start his hunger strike. The announcement came a day before a judge in the capital Dakar ordered his imprisonment.

The latest charges against Mr Sonko came weeks after a judge convicted him in a separate case of corrupting youth and sentenced him to two years in prison, which ignited deadly protests across the nation.

Last week, at least four people died and several were injured in fresh protests after Mr Sonko was detained in a prison just outside Dakar.

Mr Sonko came third in Senegal’s 2019 presidential election and is popular with the country’s youth. His supporters maintain the charges against him are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Sonko’s health emergency comes the day after his lawyer, Juan Branco, was arrested in Mauritania and extradited to Senegal, where he is in a Dakar prison, according to Mr Branco’s lawyer, Robin Bindard.

Mr Bindard said on Sunday that Mr Branco is being held for alleged dissemination of false information, conspiracy against the state and other charges.

“The mission of a lawyer … is sacred, and you can’t reproach a lawyer for defending his client,” said Mr Bindard.

Interior minister Antoine Felix Diome announced Mr Branco’s arrest to applause in a National Assembly meeting Saturday.