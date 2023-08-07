Stormy weather across northern Europe delays ferry services and flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Stormy weather across northern Europe delays ferry services and flights

By Press Association
Rescue services attempt to pull out cars which got stuck in the flooded E6 road outside Malmo (TT News Agency via AP)
Rescue services attempt to pull out cars which got stuck in the flooded E6 road outside Malmo (TT News Agency via AP)

Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region has caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and led to a train’s partial derailment in Sweden.

No-one was injured when two of the train’s passenger carriages went off the tracks in Hudiksvall, a town 174 miles north of the Swedish capital Stockholm, police said.

The derailment happened because “the embankment has been undermined by the heavy rain and landslides”, officers said.

Bad weather in Europe
Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region is causing huge problems for transport (TT News Agency via AP)

Ferries linking Poland to Sweden, two German islands to mainland Germany and Norway to Denmark remained in harbour.

Ferries and water taxis to the German islands of Hiddensee and Ruegen were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday morning, and holidaymakers have been asked to change their travels plans to Wednesday.

Latvian television reported trees getting knocked over in wind gusts of up to 67mph.

Meteorologists in Latvia also reported golf ball-sized hail in Apgulde, a village south-west of Riga, the capital.

Water in Oslo
A flooded underpass in Oslo following a heavy storm (NTB Scanpix via AP)

The Baltic News Service said the storm caused extensive damage in the nearby Dobele region.

Posts on social media showed one of the affected properties was a park in Tervete, a popular recreational area that includes a children’s play area inspired by Latvian fairy tales.

In Denmark, police in the north-eastern part of the country said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that “the weather is still harsh”.

The fire department for greater Copenhagen urged people to stay away from parks and forests, saying “the combination of rain-soaked ground and storms increases the risk of trees falling”.

Fallen tree
A tree lies on the ground close to the amusement park Tivoli after falling following a heavy storm, in Copenhagen (Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

In southern Norway, authorities raised the extreme weather warning alert to its highest due to heavy rain, mudslides and flash floods.

Flooded streets were also reported in Oslo, Norway’s capital.

On Sunday, thousands of lightning strikes were reported in Sweden.