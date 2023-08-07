Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former officer sentenced to nearly five years for role in George Floyd’s death

By Press Association
Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, was sentenced to four years and nine months for his role in the death of George Floyd (David Joles/Star Tribune/AP)
Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced to four years and nine months.

Thao had testified that he merely served as a “human traffic cone” when he held back concerned bystanders who gathered around as former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes while the black man pleaded for his life on May 25 2020.

In a video captured by a bystander Floyd can be heard crying “I can’t breathe”.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill found Thao guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May.

George Floyd memorial
A mural at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis (Julio Cortez/AP)

In his 177-page ruling, Judge Cahill said Thao’s actions separated Chauvin and two other former officers from the crowd, including an emergency medical technician, allowing his colleagues to continue restraining Floyd and preventing bystanders from providing medical aid.

The judge wrote: “There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Thao’s actions were objectively unreasonable from the perspective of a reasonable police officer, when viewed under the totality of the circumstances.”

He concluded: “Thao’s actions were even more unreasonable in light of the fact that he was under a duty to intervene to stop the other officers’ excessive use of force and was trained to render medical aid.”

Tou Thao mugshot
Tou Thao had rejected a plea bargain saying that ‘it would be lying’ to plead guilty when he did not think he was in the wrong (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

Thao had rejected a plea bargain on the state charge, saying “it would be lying” to plead guilty when he did not think he was in the wrong.

The sentence he handed down will run concurrently with Thao’s three-and-a-half-year sentence for a separate conviction on a federal civil rights charge.

His state sentence was more than the four years recommended under state guidelines.

Minnesota inmates generally serve two-thirds of their sentences in prison and one-third on parole.

There is no parole in the federal system but inmates can shave time off their sentences with good behaviour.