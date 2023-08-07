Oscar-winning director William Friedkin dies aged 87

William Friedkin, the Oscar-winning director behind The French Connection and The Exorcist has died at the age of 87.

Friedkin, who won the best director Academy Award for The French Connection, died on Monday in Los Angeles, Sherry Lansing, his wife, producer and former studio head, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The French Connection, which is based on a true story, deals with the efforts of maverick New York City police Detective James Popeye Doyle to track down Frenchman Fernando Rey, mastermind of a large drug pipeline funnelling heroin into the United States.

Friedkin died in Los Angeles, aged 87 (Andrew Medichini/AP)

The movie also won Academy Awards for best picture, screenplay and film editing and led critics to hail Friedkin, then just 32, as a leading member of a new generation of filmmakers.

He followed with an even bigger blockbuster, The Exorcist, based on William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel about a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil.

The harrowing scenes of the girl’s possession and a splendid cast, including Linda Blair as the girl, Ellen Burstyn as her mother and Max Von Sydow and Jason Miller as the priests who try to exorcise the devil from her, helped make the film a box-office sensation.

It was so scary for its era that many viewers fled the theatre before it was over and some reported being unable to sleep for days afterward.

It received 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Friedkin as director, and won two, for Blatty’s script and for sound.

Alongside his other works, William Friedkin also directed films and TV shows such as 12 Angry Men, Cruising, The Twilight Zone and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (Michel Spingler/AP)

With that second success, Friedkin would go on to direct movies and TV shows well into the 21st century, but he would never again come close to matching the success of his earlier works.

Other film credits included To Live and Die in LA, Cruising, Rules of Engagement and a TV remake of the classic play and Sidney Lumet movie 12 Angry Men.

Friedkin also directed episodes for TV shows such as The Twilight Zone, Rebel Highway and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.