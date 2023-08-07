Judge tosses Trump defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge tosses Trump defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit

By Press Association
A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against columnist E Jean Carroll (Alex Brandon/AP)
A federal judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against a writer who won a sexual abuse lawsuit against him, ruling that Mr Trump cannot claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.

The ruling shuts down Mr Trump’s effort to turn the legal tables on E Jean Carroll, who won a five-million-dollar (£3.9 million) judgment against him in May and is pursuing her own defamation suit.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said that his lawyers would appeal “the flawed decision” to dismiss his counterclaim.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, said she was pleased with the ruling and looking ahead to a trial scheduled for January in her defamation suit, which concerns a series of remarks that Mr Trump has made in denying her sexual assault allegation.

Mr Kaplan said: “E Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages” in that trial.

Ms Carroll accused Mr Trump of trapping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996, forcibly kissing her, yanking down her tights and raping her as she tried to fight him off.

Mr Trump denies that any of it happened.

He has called Ms Carroll a “nut job” who invented “a fraudulent and false story” to sell a memoir.

In this spring’s trial, a civil court jury concluded that Mr Trump sexually abused Ms Carroll but rejected her claim that he raped her.

Legally, the difference depended on specifics of how, in the jury’s view, he penetrated her against her will.

When a CNN interviewer asked her what was going through her mind when she heard the rape finding, Ms Carroll responded, “Well, I just immediately say in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh, yes, he did’.”

She also said she had told one of Mr Trump’s attorneys that “he did it, and you know it”.

Mr Trump then sued Ms Carroll, saying her statements were defamatory, seeking retraction and money.

“These false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict,” the attorneys argued in court papers, saying the panel had found that rape “clearly was not committed”.

Jurors in the case were told that under the applicable New York law, rape requires forcible penetration by a penis, whereas sexual abuse would cover forcible penetration by a finger.

Ms Carroll alleged that both happened.

Her lawyers said that her post-verdict statements were “substantially true”.

The judge did also.

In the ruling, Judge Lewis A Kaplan wrote: “The difference between Ms Carroll’s allegedly defamatory statements — that Mr Trump ‘raped’ her as defined in the New York Penal Law — and the ‘truth’ — that Mr Trump forcibly digitally penetrated Ms Carroll — are minimal.

“Both are felonious sex crimes.”

“Indeed, both acts constitute ‘rape’” as the term is used in everyday language, in some laws and in other contexts, added Kaplan, who is no relation to Ms Carroll’s lawyer.