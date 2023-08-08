Francis Ford Coppola hails William Friedkin as ‘a deep-feeling giant of a man’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Francis Ford Coppola hails William Friedkin as 'a deep-feeling giant of a man'

By Press Association
Francis Ford Coppola is survived by his wife Sherry Lansing and sons Cedric and Jack (Joel Ryan/AP)
Francis Ford Coppola has remembered William Friedkin as a “deep-feeling giant of a man” and “my first friend among the filmmakers of my generation”.

The Godfather director said Friedkin’s work “represents true milestones in cinema” and that all of his films were “alive with genius”.

Friedkin, who was the mastermind behind horror classic The Exorcist and The French Connection, died at his home from heart failure and pneumonia on Monday in Los Angeles at the age of 87.

Director William Friedkin died on Monday at the age of 87 (Michel Spingler/AP)

Fellow Hollywood directors and industry heavyweights including Guillermo del Toro, Ben Stiller and Eli Roth were among those posting tributes following the news.

In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Coppola said: “William Friedkin was my first friend among the filmmakers of my generation and I grieve for the loss of a  much-loved companion.

“His accomplishments in Cinema are extraordinary and unique. He is the only colleague I knew whose work actually saved a man’s life (The People Vs Paul Crump)

“Billy’s work represents true milestones in Cinema, a list which will never be forgotten; certainly The French Connection, The Exorcist and Sorcerer, but all of his films are alive with his genius.

“Pick any of them out of a hat and you’ll be dazzled. His lovable, irascible  personality was a cover for a beautiful, brilliant,  deep-feeling giant of a man.

“It’s very hard to grasp that I will never enjoy his company again, but his work will at least stand in for him.”

Identified with the so-called “New Hollywood” movement of the 1970s, Friedkin rose to prominence with 1971’s action thriller The French Connection, which received a host of awards including five Oscars.

Among the collection was the prize for best picture, best actor for Gene Hackman and best director for Friedkin.

He followed with an even bigger blockbuster, The Exorcist, based on William Peter Blatty’s best-selling novel about a 12-year-old girl possessed by the devil.