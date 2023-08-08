Italian banks’ shares plunge after ministers back tax on profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Italian banks’ shares plunge after ministers back tax on profits

By Press Association
Matteo Salvini announced the tax on banks’ profits (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Matteo Salvini announced the tax on banks’ profits (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Shares in Italian banks have plunged after the Cabinet approved a proposal to apply a temporary tax on some profits this year to help consumers and businesses cope with higher borrowing costs.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini announced the tax at a Monday evening press conference, saying it was a measure of “social equity” to make up for a series of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB).

Those increases are aimed at fighting inflation and making it more expensive for people to get loans to buy homes and cars or for companies to get new equipment or build facilities.

UniCredit shares fell over 7%, Intesa Sanpaolo was down more than 8%, Banco BPM dropped more than 8.5%, and BPER and Banca MPS both plummeted over 10% in early afternoon trading on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Generic personal finance pics
A temporary tax on banks’ profits has been backed (Barry Batchelor/PA)

The Association of Italian Banks has not yet commented publicly on the proposal, whose approval apparently took banks by surprise.

The five major Italian banks reported a combined net profit of about 10.5 billion euros (£9.05bn) in the first half of the year, up 64% from the same period in 2022, according to credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar. It pointed to higher interest income, resilient fees and cost management.

The 40% tax would be applied to banks’ profits from the difference between the interest they pay customers on deposits and the interest they earn on loans.

Mr Salvini said the tax revenue would amount to “a few billion” euros that would be used to fund tax breaks and help first-time homeowners get mortgages.

The proposal must now be converted into legislation and be approved by Italy’s Parliament, where the right-wing government enjoys a comfortable majority.

The ECB has raised interest rates nine times in a row in its campaign to stamp out high inflation unleashed by higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and supply chain back-ups as the global economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

The drop in Italian bank shares weighed on major banks more broadly in European markets, with Germany’s Deutsche Bank, France’s BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, Britain’s HSBC and Spain’s Banco Santander all falling in early afternoon trading.

The bank tax was the last item announced in a series of measures adopted by Italy’s Cabinet, ranging from ending mandatory isolation for Covid-19 cases to a decision to increase the number of taxis that can operate.

The 20% increase in the number of taxi licences that cities can issue follows a boom in tourism that has created long queues at taxi stands this summer, with demand only expected to grow with the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina and Rome’s bid to host the 2030 Expo.