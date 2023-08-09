Beijing flooding death toll rises to 33, with more still missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beijing flooding death toll rises to 33, with more still missing

By Press Association
Floods debris near a commercial office building in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Floods debris near a commercial office building in Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

The death toll from recent flooding in China’s capital has increased to 33, including five rescuers.

Another 18 people are missing, officials said on Wednesday, as much of the country’s north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall.

Days of heavy rain hit areas in the city’s mountainous western outskirts especially hard, causing the collapse of 59,000 homes, damage to almost 150,000 others and flooding of more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of cropland, according to the city government.

Residents on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris
Residents on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Scores of roads were damaged, along with more than 100 bridges, Xia Linmao, a Beijing vice mayor, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The casualty and damage numbers were current as of Tuesday, Mr Xia said, adding that rescue efforts remained ongoing.

Given the level of damage, it could take up to three years to restore full functions, Mr Xia said. The area, which includes the districts of Mentougou and Fanshan, are several miles away from the city centre, where the nation’s leaders live and many of its top administrative and business centres are located.

Other parts of China have also seen heavy flooding, partly from the impact of Typhoon Doksuri over the weekend, leaving dozens dead and missing. Hebei province just outside Beijing has seen some of the region’s worst flooding. Floodwaters in Zhuozhou, south-west of Beijing, started to recede on Saturday, allowing some of the 125,000 evacuated residents to return to their homes.

A rescue operation is also under way in the tourist resort of Ya’an in the south-western province of Sichuan, where about a dozen visitors were swept away by rushing waters, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. The bodies of seven victims were recovered, while four people were rescued, and rescuers were still looking for others, the agency said.

A man walks by a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing
A man walks by a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Heavy rains have battered northern China since late July, disrupting the lives of millions.

Meanwhile, other areas are suffering from scorching summer heat and drought, threatening people’s heath and the autumn harvest. More than 5,000 firefighters were battling some 15 wildfires in the sprawling Inner Mongolia region in the country’s far north on the border with Russia and the independent nation of Mongolia.

Earlier, six people died and four went missing in the city of Shulan in the north-eastern province of Jilin, which experienced five straight days of rainfall, turning streets into rivers and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands. Heilongjiang province to the north has also seen rivers overflow their banks.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.