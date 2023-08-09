41 dead in migrant shipwreck, according to survivors who set off from Tunisia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

41 dead in migrant shipwreck, according to survivors who set off from Tunisia

By Press Association
Migrants are carried by a MSF rescue team boat after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea (Stefan Pejovic/MSF Via AP)
Migrants are carried by a MSF rescue team boat after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea (Stefan Pejovic/MSF Via AP)

Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported – citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land.

The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on August 3.

About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported.

The Red Cross said in a statement that the four survived using inner tubes and managed to climb onto another empty vessel nearby, evidence of the large number of boats setting out from Sfax and the rough seas that hit the area in recent days, causing several other capsizings too.

Photos released by the Sea-Watch humanitarian rescue group taken by its monitoring aircraft showed the four survivors waving for help from the boat and making their way to a commercial tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona.

The survivors were taken to Lampedusa Island (Alamy)

The migrants rescued by the Rimona were then transferred onto an Italian coast guard vessel which brought them to the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Wednesday, said Sea-Watch’s Paul Wagner.

Mr Wagner said a plane from the European border agency Frontex had spotted the migrants in distress, sent out a mayday call on open radio, prompting Sea-Watch to fly over the location reported.

Sea-Watch then spotted the people and proceeded to inform the closest merchant vessel, which was the Rimona.

According to the GPS location shared by Sea-Watch, the survivors were spotted inside the Libyan search and rescue zone around 40 miles from Tunisia and about 125 miles from Lampedusa.

The International Organisation of Migration said that the shipwreck brings to more than 1,800 the number of people dead and missing in the central Mediterranean, the most active and dangerous migration route in the world.

The Red Cross said the conditions of the four survivors, being cared for on Lampedusa, were good and that they would be transferred to the Italian mainland soon.

The group said that three of the four claim to be minors, while the fourth is an adult male, all from Ivory Coast and Guinea.

UN agencies, however, reported there was only one minor among them.

A doctor on Lampedusa who treated the four, Dr Adrian Chiaramonte, said they had sustained “small wounds” and were suffering from dehydration, but “nothing major”.

“They said one boat saw them and kept on going. An hour later they saw a copter, then the oil tanker came” and rescued them, Dr Chiaramonte told RaiNews24, adding that the survivors reported that altogether around 15 people had rudimentary lifesavers.

No bodies have been recovered.

Rough seas over the weekend resulted in a series of shipwrecks and dramatic rescue attempts to save survivors. Italian authorities rescued dozens of migrants from the sea and from rocky reefs off Lampedusa, but at least 30 people were reported missing by survivors from capsized vessels. Eight bodies washed ashore back in Sfax.

Libya’s lawless coasts used to be the main departure point for migrant smuggling operations. But in recent months, Tunisia’s eastern coast, notably the port city of Sfax, has become the main launching point for migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, to get to Italy and other parts of Europe in small boats.

Recent departures may have been fuelled by the fact that Tunisian authorities are increasingly cracking down on black migrants.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied’s has promoted unfounded remarks that sub-Saharan migrants are part of a plot to alter the country’s identity and demographics fuelling tensions between locals and Black foreigners.

Since early July hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants have reportedly been rounded up from coastal cities and dumped in deserted border areas with Libya or Algeria — countries with their own long track records of grave human rights violations, abuses against migrants and collective deportations.

Tunisia’s interior minister has conceded that small groups are pushed back into the desert border areas with Libya and Algeria, but has denied mistreatment.

Tunisian authorities estimate that around 17,000 sub-Saharan people are concentrated in the Sfax area currently.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 93,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, more than twice the 45,000 who arrived during the same period in 2022. The top nationalities of those arriving are from Guinea, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Tunisia.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose right-wing government includes the anti-migrant League party, has galvanised the European Union to join it in efforts to coax Tunisia to crack down on smuggling operations, but the boats continue to set off.

Calls poured in on Wednesday for Europe to develop safe and legal pathways of migration to prevent future deaths, echoing a refrain that follows the frequent incidents of deaths in the Mediterranean of desperate migrants seeking better, safer lives in Europe.

In a statement, the UN refugee agency, children’s agency and IOM said the steel-hulled ship was particularly inappropriate for a trip of this kind, particularly given the “prohibitive weather and sea conditions”.

“This highlights the absolute lack of scruples of traffickers who in this way expose migrants and refugees to extremely high risks of death at sea,” the agencies said.