Caroline Wozniacki comeback falls short against Marketa Vondrousova

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Caroline Wozniacki comeback falls short against Marketa Vondrousova

By Press Association
Caroline Wozniacki hits a return to Marketa Vondrousova (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caroline Wozniacki hits a return to Marketa Vondrousova (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was pushed by former world number one Caroline Wozniacki but managed to hold on for a 6-2 7-5 second-round win in Montreal.

Wozniacki marked her return after more than three years away from the court with an opening-round victory over Kimberly Birrell, but looked outmatched early against the number nine seed.

Vondrousova dictated play in the first set, and looked set to coast to victory in the second as she served for a 4-0 lead.

However the Czech misfired, serving back-to-back double faults and opening the door for the 2018 Australian Open champion.

The 33-year-old took that opportunity to gain a 4-3 advantage and threaten a massive comeback.

But Vondrousova was ultimately able to right the ship and set up a meeting with Coco Gauff in the next round.

In the third round, there will be a rematch of the French Open final between world number one Iga Swiatek and Czech Karolina Muchova.

Playing her first match of the North American hard-court swing, Swiatek was not at her best in the opening set against Karolina Pliskova but pulled away to win 7-6 (6) 6-2.

Now she will try to engineer a repeat of her dramatic three-set win over Muchova in Paris, which earned her a fourth grand slam title.

Iga Swiatek clenches her fist
Iga Swiatek saw off Karolina Pliskova (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Third seed Elena Rybakina survived a real test from a resurgent Jennifer Brady, coming through 6-7 (3) 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Former Australian Open finalist Brady has been dogged by injury for two years but has quickly hit her stride and was unlucky not to pull off a huge upset.

Sixth seed Gauff, who recently linked with Andy Murray’s former coach Brad Gilbert, continued her strong form with a 6-2 6-2 win against Katie Boulter while fourth seed Jessica Pegula saw off Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-4.

Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins earned straight sets wins over Petra Martic and Maria Sakkari respectively, while Leylah Fernandez, Daria Kasatkina, Belinda Bencic and Liudmila Samsonova also progressed to the third round.