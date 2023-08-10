Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois set for surgery after suffering ACL injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury.

The Belgium international is believed to have suffered the anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in training and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

A statement on Real’s official club website read: “Following tests carried out on Thibaut Courtois, the player has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

The 31-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in August 2018 and has been a near ever-present in the Spanish capital.

Courtois produced a man-of-the-match performance in the 2022 Champions League final when Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris.

Spain international David De Gea, who was previously linked with a big-money move to the Santiago Bernabeu, could be an option for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after his contract at Manchester United expired earlier this summer.