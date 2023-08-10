Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Norwegians prepare for more flooding and destruction after days of heavy rain

By Press Association
Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people (Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Storm Hans has battered parts of Scandinavia causing rivers to overflow, damaging roads and injuring people (Annika Byrde/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Areas of south-east Norway were evacuated and residents braced for more landslides and flooding as rivers swollen by days of heavy rain carried large amounts of water through the mountainous landscape on Thursday.

People living near waterways were moved to safety, taking their belongings from their homes and moving their cars to higher ground, while helicopters were on standby to help move people out of remote areas.

The Begna river, which runs through the town of Honefossen, had burst its banks and because of fear of landslides, the municipality announced an evacuation.

Dam bursts through wall
A dam partially burst following days of heavy rain resulting in communities downstream to be evacuated. (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/AP)

The Red Cross and the civil defence sent around 200 people to a nearby hotel by bus.

one Velo, a local resident, wrote online: “Darn, this is bad. I don’t think everyone understands how much water we are talking about. The peak is far from being reached. More is to come when the locks are opened.”

Authorities did not provide a nationwide count of evacuees, but according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the figure was up to at least 4,000.

The initial damage estimate was at 1 billion kroner (roughly £76 million), according to the Norwegian Natural Perils Pool, an insurance regulator.

“We expect far more damage reports in the future,” spokeswoman Stine Neverdal said, stressing the figures were preliminary.

Although the rain has mostly stopped, authorities say the flooding is expected to continue until at least Friday. Major roads and train lines are likely to be closed for days.

The catastrophic flooding, among the worst in the Scandinavian country in recent years, was triggered by days of heavy summer rain.

Flooded road
Although the rain has mostly stopped, authorities say the flooding is expected to continue until at least Friday (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/AP)

In 2020, 10 people were killed in a landslide in Ask, a village north of Oslo, in one of the worst landslides in Norway’s modern history. A landslide in the central part of the country in 1893 killed 116 people.

On Wednesday, a dam partially burst after Norway’s largest river spilled over and broke through the structure. Downstream communities had been evacuated and no casualties were reported.

Police said the situation at the dam was being continuously assessed but, as of Thursday, it no longer deemed critical.

There had been fears that a train bridge over the Lagen River would collapse because of the large volume of water, but railway officials said that it was stable. All traffic across the bridge was halted earlier in the week.

For the first time in 35 years, the popular Peer Gynt open-air festival will end two days early because of the flooding, its chief executive, May Brit Stove, announced.

Parts of a camping area are completely flooded
Parts of a camping area are completely flooded with water after the Dokka River has overflowed its banks (Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB Scanpix/AP)

The nine-day event features dance, concerts, art exhibitions and more and is held in a picturesque valley near Lillehammer, which hosted the 1994 Winter Olympics. The festival has been held since 1989.

Storm Hans battered northern Europe starting on Monday, causing damage and disruptions in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

Ferries were cancelled, flights were delayed, roads and streets were flooded, people were injured by falling branches and thousands remained without electricity. Southeastern Norway was particularly badly affected.

Norway’s acting police chief Hakon Skulstad said “the situation is serious and constantly developing”.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate raised its warning for floods and landslides from orange to red for parts of southern Norway.

Cottage floats along flooded river
The initial damage estimate currently stands at around one billion kroner (roughly £76 million) (Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja are to visit some of the affected areas on Friday while Crown Prince Haakon, who is heir to the throne, will pay a visit on Saturday.

In neighbouring Sweden, parts of the harbour in the second-largest city, Goteborg, remained flooded. Roads and train lines in the area were closed due to the water.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued orange warnings — the second highest level — because of a risk of flooding in parts of the country along the border with Norway.