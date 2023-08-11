More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More evacuations considered in Norway as water levels rise

By Press Association
The Braskreidfoss Power plant was hit by heavy rains (NTB Scanpix via AP)
More evacuations are being considered in south-eastern Norway, where the level of water in swollen rivers and lakes continues to grow after days of torrential rain.

Huge amounts of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, were thundering down the usually serene rivers. It flooded abandoned houses, left cars coated in mud and swamped camping sites.

One of the worst-affected places was the town of Honefossen where the Begna river had burst its banks and authorities were considering moving more people downstream amid fears of landslides.

Up to 2,000 people have already been evacuated.

Flooding in Norway
A cottage floats towards the Braskreidfoss Power plant in Braskereidfoss (NTB Scanpix via AP)

“We constantly try to think a few steps ahead. We are ready to press an even bigger red button,” Magnus Nilholm, a local emergency manager in the Hønefossen region, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Ivar Berthling of Norway’s water resources and energy directorate (NVE) told Norwegian news agency NTB that the water levels around Honefossen, some 25 miles north of Oslo, were expected to continue rising and remain high until at least Monday.

Up north, near the Strondafjorden lake, the water level was reported to be 8.2ft above normal.

“We are still facing critical days,” the Ringerike municipality, where Honefossen lies, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store was to visit Honefossen later on Friday while King Harald and Queen Sonja will visit the headquarters of the NVE.

Norway Weather
Extreme weather has caused severe damage to travel infrastructure (NTB Scanpix via AP)

Authorities did not provide a nationwide count of evacuees. According to a rough estimate, damage could so far amount to one billion kroner (nearly £78.5 million).

People have been urged not to check on their cabins in the devastated part of the country.

“Hytte”, the Norwegian word for cabin, is part of the Scandinavian country’s outdoors lifestyle, and thousands of Norwegians have access to a cabin – some in the mountains, others by the coast – that they use as a retreat from everyday life.

“We fully understand that many cabin owners are anxious about the cabin’s condition after the ravages of the extreme weather, but we hope people will abstain now from making the trip just to check,” Lars Aune of the National Police said in a statement. “This is to avoid unnecessary strain on exposed roads.”

Storm Hans battered northern Europe earlier this week, leading to transportation disruption, flooding and power cuts across the Nordic and Baltic region. At least three people were killed.

South-eastern Norway was particularly badly affected. A hydroelectric river dam collapsed on Wednesday as water forced its way through, and earlier this week a train derailed in neighbouring Sweden when a railway embankment was washed away by floods.