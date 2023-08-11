Erik ten Hag does not regret Man Utd targeting Rasmus Hojlund over Harry Kane

Erik ten Hag says the Premier League will miss Harry Kane but the Manchester United boss has no regrets about deciding to go for Rasmus Hojlund over the Bayern Munich-bound star.

Having wrapped up deals for midfielder Mason Mount and adventurous goalkeeper Andre Onana, the Old Trafford giants turned their attention to filling the glaring need for a striker.

Tottenham sharpshooter Kane has long been admired by United but the club instead plumped for potential by signing Atalanta talent Hojlund.

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham (Yui Mok/PA)

“First of all we have chosen a striker and we are really happy with our choice,” Ten Hag said of the Denmark international.

“(Kane) is a great striker. That’s clear, he’s really a goal maker and apart from that he has all the conditions and abilities that you want to see in a striker.

“It’s a miss for the Premier League, absolutely.”

Ten Hag says he will miss the challenge of facing Kane, who Bayern are understood to be forking out an initial £100million for with add-ons able to potentially take it up to £120m.

A Danish boy with a dream of playing for Manchester United. It's real, Rasmus ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/twFrEyhBYo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023

Quizzed on whether United were ever serious candidates to sign the England captain, he said: “I don’t think that I have to go into that discussion or to give an opinion about that.

“We are professional. The processes we do are really careful, we consider a lot of things.

“But finally we make decisions and we don’t take decisions overnight. There’s a strategy behind every decision and we are happy with the squad we have now.”

While Kane looks set to start a new chapter in Germany, everyone at United will be hoping their move for rough diamond Hojlund pays off.

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United (Nigel French/PA)

The 20-year-old arrived for an initial £64m fee that could rise to £72m with add-ons, signing a five-year deal with the option of a further season.

But United fans will have to wait to get a first glimpse of their new frontman as Hojlund is dealing with a back issue that the club are confident is not a long-term issue.

“He had a small issue,” Ten Hag said. “He’s not on the levels where our players are in this moment, so now we have to train him.

“The prognosis is difficult always to say but we are confident and we are positive.”

New boy Hojlund will be sidelined for Monday’s Premier League opener against Wolves, with Amad Diallo, Tyrell Malacia and Kobbie Mainoo also out.

Kobbie Mainoo (right) suffered an injury in pre-season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Anthony Martial did not play a minute in pre-season as he recovers from a hamstring injury, while back-up goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Henderson remain absent for the curtain raiser.

Ten Hag is confident in the shape of his squad ahead of the new season and suggested Harry Maguire could be involved against Wolves despite United accepting a £30m bid from West Ham for their former captain.

“Of course (he is available),” the Dutchman said.

The frantic final few weeks of the transfer window are likely to dominate the start to a campaign that United get under way with some large clouds hanging over them.

A decision has yet to be made on suspended Mason Greenwood’s future and a group of United fans are planning to protest against the prospect of his return ahead of facing Wolves.

Our statement in full. pic.twitter.com/4oBjirfAEa — Female Fans Against Greenwood's Return (@FFAGR2023) August 11, 2023

There is also a planned protest by the 1958 group against the Glazer family as the interminable potential takeover process rolls into the new campaign.

Asked about the fan protest and how frustrating it was for him that the ownership issue has not been resolved, Ten Hag said: “I’m sure that the fans will support the team.

“I think we construct that last season, the connection between fans and team.

“I think we only made it stronger in the pre-season, we’ve seen that in the tour but also now back in the UK I think there’s a really strong support and there’s a really good vibe around the team and between the fans and the team.”