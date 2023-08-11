UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UBS ends taxpayer-funded support that paved way for Credit Suisse takeover

By Press Association
UBS took over its ailing rival last month (AP)
Swiss taxpayers are off the hook from a government-engineered rescue plan that doled out billions to help UBS, the country’s largest bank, take over its ailing rival Credit Suisse.

UBS said it has shut down state support that had made available up to 200 billion Swiss francs (about £180 billion) to help shepherd through its takeover of Credit Suisse to avert an international banking crisis.

The Zurich-based banking giant, which completed the takeover on June 12, said it had moved to “voluntarily terminate” rescue programmes that aimed to help mop up billions of losses and provide liquidity to the banks as they moved forward on the complex deal.

UBS said it had repaid 50 billion francs (£45 billion) in loans from the Swiss National Bank as well as loans granted under an offer of up to 100 billion francs (about £90 billion) in liquidity support from the government.

It also said the government’s nine billion-franc (£8 billion) offer to buffer the bank against losses was no longer needed.

In total, UBS also paid some 730 million francs (£655 million) in commitment fees and risk premiums to Swiss authorities, with 200 million going to the government and 530 million (£476 million) to the national bank.

Karin Keller-Sutter
Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter revealed the details at a press conference in Bern (Keystone via AP)

Swiss authorities and UBS announced the hastily arranged merger in March to prevent the collapse of Credit Suisse as the lender’s stock plunged and customers quickly pulled out their money following years of scandals that damaged its business.

The turmoil at Credit Suisse, which was among some 30 systemically important banks across the world, added to fears about global financial markets earlier this year in the wake of failures of midsized banks in the United States.

The crisis also struck at the heart of Switzerland’s identity as a top-drawer financial centre.

Swiss authorities faced pressure from some critics and sceptics who disagreed with or questioned the use of taxpayer support to aid the merger of Switzerland’s best-known banks. That included a symbolic rebuke from the lower house of parliament.

“The emergency measures aimed to maintain financial stability are ending today, and the (Swiss) Confederation and taxpayers are no longer running any risk in connection with these guarantees,” Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter told reporters in Bern.

“Of course, it (the package of guarantees) was something that we had to swallow on March 19. I wasn’t happy about doing it — I couldn’t say it publicly — I can say it today,” she added.

“But it was necessary to reach this result, which is the stabilisation of the financial centre.”

The Swiss National Bank said its total liquidity assistance for UBS and Credit Suisse reached 168 billion francs (£150 billion). UBS still has outstanding commitments to repay some loans.

The deal still faces some opposition. Credit Suisse investors have sued the Swiss financial regulators after about 16 billion francs (£14.3 billion) in higher-risk bonds were wiped out.