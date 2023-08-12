Harry Kane hints at future Tottenham return after completing Bayern Munich move

England captain Harry Kane has left the door open for a return to Tottenham after completing his £100million move to Bayern Munich.

Kane travelled to Germany on Friday for a medical and the Bundesliga giants confirmed on Saturday morning he had signed a deal until June 2027 and will wear the number nine shirt.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the club had “reluctantly” agreed to the move after Kane, who was in the last 12 months of his contract, made it clear he wanted a fresh challenge.

Kane said in a message to Tottenham fans posted on his social media accounts: “It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future, but it’s a thank you and I’ll see you soon.”

The 30-year-old told his new club’s website that he hoped to play some part in Bayern’s DFB Super Cup match with RB Leipzig on Saturday night as he looks to win the first trophy of his career.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

“I feel like it was the right step in my career to really push myself and test myself on the highest level so that’s why I’m here and I look forward to that challenge.”

Shortly before the deal was officially confirmed, Kane posted a message on social media in which he thanked the fans and said he had not wanted to start the season with his future unresolved.

“From the moment I’ve been playing I’ve been one of your own and I’ve given everything that I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories to hopefully last forever,” Kane said.

🎬 Action! FC Bayern proudly presents 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐄. #ServusHarry pic.twitter.com/93IWBU7TOx — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 12, 2023

“This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan that’s supported me and been with me throughout my journey.

“Me and my family will cherish it forever, we’ll never forget all the moments we’ve had together so thank you.

“I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

“I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange (Postecoglou) and all the boys all the very best of luck.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

“I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful.”

Postecoglou had revealed on Friday that Kane’s move was “imminent” after a breakthrough in negotiations between the clubs was reached on Wednesday night.

It left the ball in Kane’s court and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club for Bayern, who will pay an initial £100m with add-ons potentially taking the deal up to an overall fee of £120m, the PA news agency understands.

Kane leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy.

Bayern had seen their previous bids for Kane turned down, but refused to give up their pursuit of the 30-year-old, who remains 47 goals shy of equalling Alan Shearer’s Premier League record of 260.

Harry Kane. One of our own. Tottenham legend. pic.twitter.com/e0KjehV6Az — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2023

Levy told the club’s website: “We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term.

“Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

“We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football’s elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.”