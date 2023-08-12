China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China residents evacuated from homes amid search for more mudslide victims

By Press Association
The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen (Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP)
The aftermath of a mudslide in the Weiziping village of Luanzhen (Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP)

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes in China’s south-west after heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse.

Two people have been reported dead and 16 missing by state media on Saturday following a mudslide in the country’s west.

Meanwhile, a powerful storm lashed China’s north-east, leading to a breach in a river dyke and the cancellation of at least 20 trains.

The aftermath of a mudslide in Weiziping village of Luanzhen township on the outskirts of Chang'an district
The mudslide was caused by torrential rain (Zou Jingyi/Xinhua via AP)

Parts of China suffer heavy rain and flooding every summer, but this year has been unusually severe in some areas, while other regions struggle with drought that is damaging crops.

Rescuers were searching for survivors after a mudslide killed at least two people on Friday on the outskirts of the city of Xi’an, Xinhua reported. It said roads, bridges and power supplies were damaged.

In the south-west, some 81,000 people were evacuated from high-risk areas of Sichuan province, the China News Service reported. It said heavy rain caused hillsides to collapse and disrupted traffic, but there was no word of deaths or injuries.

The remnants of storm Khanun, downgraded from typhoon status, were forecast to dump up to one-and-a-half inches of rain per hour on the north-eastern city of Changchun and surrounding Jilin province, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

State TV showed a 500-member military construction brigade working in the dark on Friday night to close a 90-metre-long breach in a river dyke in Fuyu, a city in Jilin. They drove steel rods into the ground and piled up hundreds of sandbags to fill the gap.

Rescue workers gather at the aftermath of a mudslide in Weiziping village of Luanzhen township
Rescue workers are searching for more victims or survivors (Zhang BinXinhua via AP)

More than 20 trains were cancelled in Shenyang, the biggest city in the north-east, and surrounding Liaoning province, according to state TV. Xinhua said winds of up to 55mph had been forecast in the port city of Dalian in Liaoning.

Also in the north-east, six rivers and reservoirs in Heilongjiang province were above warning levels, according to Xinhua.

Khanun pummelled parts of Japan as a typhoon before weakening over the Korean Peninsula on its way to China.

A total of 142 people nationwide were killed by flooding, landslides and mountain torrents in July, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

A woman carries her pet dogs as residents are evacuated in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province
A woman carries her pet dogs as residents are evacuated in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province (AP)

The capital, Beijing, and neighbouring Hebei province last week suffered their heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, according to the government.

On Friday, the Hebei government raised the death toll in floods this month caused by Typhoon Doksuri to at least 29.

The official death toll from floods in Beijing rose to 33 this week. The government said it could take up to three years for power and other services to be completely restored.