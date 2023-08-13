Lucas Glover holds onto lead in Memphis with Tommy Fleetwood two strokes behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lucas Glover holds onto lead in Memphis with Tommy Fleetwood two strokes behind

By Press Association
Lucas Glover hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the third round of the St Jude Championship golf tournament in Memphis (George Walker IV/ AP)
American Lucas Glover continued his strong form in Memphis, finishing the third day on top of the leaderboard with England’s Tommy Fleetwood just two strokes behind in third.

Glover shot a four-under par 66 with five birdies and a bogey to keep his lead in the FedEx Cup, with American Taylor Moore just one stroke behind in second after hitting 65.

The 43-year-old said it was a scrappy day but he got “a lot out of what I had”.

“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66, or if you told me I’d be mad at 66, I’d say you were crazy,” Glover said.

“Just iron a few things out and wake up tomorrow a little more confident than I am right now and see where we are.”

Fleetwood held on to his spot in outright third with seven birdies and three bogeys as he searches for his first win in America.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy moved up two places into equal sixth, five strokes off the lead, after he hit a two-under par 68 with six birdies and four bogeys.

McIlroy said he has been stuck in “neutral” but hopes to move into contention on the tournament’s final day.

“Five back going into tomorrow, I feel like I could catch fire and hopefully make a run,” he said.