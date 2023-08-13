Lucas Glover holds onto lead in Memphis with Tommy Fleetwood two strokes behind

American Lucas Glover continued his strong form in Memphis, finishing the third day on top of the leaderboard with England’s Tommy Fleetwood just two strokes behind in third.

Glover shot a four-under par 66 with five birdies and a bogey to keep his lead in the FedEx Cup, with American Taylor Moore just one stroke behind in second after hitting 65.

The 43-year-old said it was a scrappy day but he got “a lot out of what I had”.

“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66, or if you told me I’d be mad at 66, I’d say you were crazy,” Glover said.

“Just iron a few things out and wake up tomorrow a little more confident than I am right now and see where we are.”

Fleetwood held on to his spot in outright third with seven birdies and three bogeys as he searches for his first win in America.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy moved up two places into equal sixth, five strokes off the lead, after he hit a two-under par 68 with six birdies and four bogeys.

McIlroy said he has been stuck in “neutral” but hopes to move into contention on the tournament’s final day.

“Five back going into tomorrow, I feel like I could catch fire and hopefully make a run,” he said.