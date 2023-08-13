China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

By Press Association
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Cambodia to reaffirm his country’s commitment to the south-east Asian country after Prime Minister Hun Sen handed the role to his son following a one-sided election (Kok Ky/Cambodia’s Government Cabinet/AP)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Cambodia to reaffirm his country's commitment to the south-east Asian country after Prime Minister Hun Sen handed the role to his son following a one-sided election (Kok Ky/Cambodia's Government Cabinet/AP)

China’s foreign minister visited Cambodia over the weekend to reaffirm his country’s commitment to the south-east Asian country after its prime minister handed the role to his son following a one-sided election last month.

Wang Yi is the first foreign leader to visit Cambodia, days after Hun Sen’s announcement that his 45-year-old son Hun Manet, the country’s army chief, is replacing him.

A video of the meeting was posted on Hun Sen’s Telegram channel on Sunday.

Hun Sen’s spokesman, Eang Sophalleth, told reporters after the meeting that Wang Yi expressed China’s willingness to co-operate with the newly-appointed prime minister.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport for a two-day visit to Cambodia (Heng Sinith/AP)

Hun Sen, the longest-serving government head in Asia, and his party sealed a landslide victory in the country’s general election after barring the main opposition group – the Candlelight Party – from contesting the polls on a technicality.

Western nations and rights groups criticised the election, saying it was neither “free” nor “fair”.

Wang Yi met Hun Sen, his newly appointed son and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn.

He praised the election, saying it was free and fair, with more than 80% of Cambodians participating in the presence of several dozens of foreign observers.

On August 7, King Norodom Sihamoni formally appointed Hun Manet as the new premier. He will take office on August 22 when the new National Assembly adopts the new Cabinet.

Hun Manet won his first seat in Parliament in the election, and the handover from his father is part of a larger, generational shift, Many younger politicians – mostly educated in the West – are expected to take up ministerial positions, including Hun Sen’s youngest son and others related to older party members.

Cambodia is a key Chinese diplomatic partner, helping dampen criticism of Beijing within the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, several of whose members are engaged in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

In return, China has gained an outsized role in Cambodian politics and the economy, as seen in the numerous Chinese-funded projects, hotels and casinos dotting the landscape.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh (Kok Ky/Cambodia’s Government Cabinet/AP)

China’s state banks have also financed airports, roads and other infrastructure built with Chinese loans. More than 40% of Cambodia’s 10 billion dollars in foreign debt is owed to China.

In June last year, China and Cambodia broke ground on a naval port expansion project that has raised concerns from the US and others that it could give Beijing a strategically important military outpost on the Gulf of Thailand.

Hun Sen in 2019 reportedly granted China the right to set up a military base at the Ream Naval Base. He has long denied that, saying Cambodia’s constitution prohibits foreign military facilities.

The ageing leader, who turned 71 last Saturday, said that stepping down as prime minister “is not the end yet” and he will serve in other positions at least until 2033, which would take him to half a century in office.

He is expected to retain a large amount of control as president of his Cambodian People’s Party and as the Senate president.