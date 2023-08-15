Former Seahawks and Ravens running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Seahawks and Ravens running back Alex Collins dies in road crash aged 28

By Press Association
Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins who has died at the age of 28 (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died aged 28.

Collins was riding a motorcycle that crashed into an SUV on Sunday night in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, who had been making a left turn when Collins’ motorcycle hit its rear passenger side, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Seahawks released a statement from Collins’ family on Monday night.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” the statement said.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.

All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality.

“We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time.”

Arkansas, the Ravens and the NFL also announced Collins’ death.

Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15.

He is second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25.

Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain.

Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field.

The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

“We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person,” the Arkansas football account posted on social media.

“His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Collins played three seasons for the Seahawks and two for the Ravens. He rushed for 973 yards for Baltimore in 2017.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

“He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore.”

Collins played this year for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL.