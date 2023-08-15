Blast at petrol station in southern Russia kills 30

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 30 people and injured more than 100.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place on Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital.

The blaze caused a blast at a petrol station near Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan (Ministry of Emergency Situations press service via AP)

A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby petrol station, causing an explosion, the Emergency Ministry said.

The subsequent fire affected an area of 600 square metres.

Some of the 105 people injured are being airlifted to Moscow for treatment.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

Dozens were killed in the blast (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP)

Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (£7,870) each, Dagestan’s authorities said, and those injured will get 200,000-400,000 rubles (£1,600-£3,150).

Tuesday in Dagestan has been declared a day of mourning.

Across Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more on Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.