China faces more flooding as 90 rivers rise above warning levels

By Press Association
Firefighters try to clear a flooded road (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)
Firefighters try to clear a flooded road (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)

A vast swathe of north-eastern China is threatened by flooding as at least 90 rivers have risen above warning levels and 24 have already overflowed their banks, state media reported.

Crews are standing by to defend homes and farmland across the Songliao Basin north of Beijing, which encompasses more than 482,200 square miles.

The area includes parts of four provinces and several major cities with a total population of almost 100 million. Tens of thousands have already been moved to safety.

China Flooding
An aerial view shows workers using heavy machinery to repair a road near a bridge in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mayan township of Shangzhi City (Zhang Tao/Xinhua via AP)

Reservoirs have been partly drained and overflow areas prepared to handle the high water. Ten rivers are already running at historically high levels.

Much of China is having a particularly damp summer, with 142 people killed by flooding in July and dozens more this month.

In the western city of Xi’an, the death toll from a landslide rose by three to 24 on Tuesday with three others still missing. Rescue teams totalling 980 people with dogs were continuing the search.

The mudslide and a flash flood on Friday evening also damaged a highway and knocked out power to 900 households.

Parts of China suffer heavy rains and flooding every summer but this year other areas have also been affected, including the capital, Beijing. That is partly the result of two massive typhoons that battered Japan and the Korean Peninsula.

China Flooding
Teachers clean classrooms at a school in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in Qizhongkou town of Laishui County in Hebei province (Wang Kun/Xinhua via AP)

Beijing avoided more severe damage by diverting water into neighbouring Hebei province, drawing the ire of residents there whose crops and homes were heavily damaged.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River but also many along the Nen and Songhua rivers in the Songliao Basin.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding a subway line, trapping passengers in cars.