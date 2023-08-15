Death toll rises after bakery explosion in Dominican Republican

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death toll rises after bakery explosion in Dominican Republican

By Press Association
Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic (Jolivel Brito/Diario Libre via AP)
The death toll from a powerful explosion near the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 10 as firefighters searched through smouldering rubble.

More than 50 people were injured in Monday’s explosion at a bustling commercial centre in the city of San Cristobal, located just west of Santo Domingo. At least 36 of the injured remained in hospital according to Joel Santos, minister of the presidency.

Local media reported that an additional 11 people are missing.

President Luis Abinader was expected to travel to the site, where authorities were still trying to extinguish a fire amid collapsed buildings and charred vehicles.

Dominican Republic Explosion
Vehicles were destroyed in the fire (Jolivel Brito/Free Daily via AP)

The explosion occurred at a bakery in the city centre, a bustling area known as “Old Marketplace” where people buy goods ranging from vegetables to clothes. The fire then spread to a hardware store next door and a nearby furniture store.

Among the victims was a four-month-old baby who died from head trauma and a woman who worked at a bank, officials said.

Mr Santos said the government is launching an investigation to determine whether the business where the explosion occurred was operating under the proper regulations.

It was not clear what caused the explosion and authorities have not provided a preliminary estimate of damages.

“Unfortunately, these catastrophes have an order of priority: save lives, save assets, ensure that the incident is extinguished and then assess damage,” Mr Santos said at a press conference.

San Cristobal, the birthplace of dictator Rafael Trujillo, was the site of another explosion nearly 23 years ago. An arms depot exploded in October 2000, killing at least two people and injuring more than two dozen others, forcing authorities to evacuate thousands.