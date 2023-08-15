Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six

Stevie Nicks says watching musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six was “very emotional” and that the late Christine McVie would have “loved it”.

The Amazon Prime Video series stars Riley Keough – the granddaughter of Elvis Presley – and is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The book tells the story of a 1970s band, their final show and subsequent breakup, and is loosely inspired by British/US rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Posting on social media, Nicks praised Keough’s performance and said the series made her feel “like a ghost watching my own story”.

— Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time,” she said.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue.”

McVie, responsible for Fleetwood Mac hits including Songbird, You Make Loving Fun and Little Lies, died in November at the age of 79 from an “ischemic stroke”.

She was a later addition to the line-up and performed alongside Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, her husband John McVie, and Nicks.