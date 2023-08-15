Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six

By Press Association
Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have 'loved' Daisy Jones & The Six
Stevie Nicks says Christine McVie would have ‘loved’ Daisy Jones & The Six (Ian West/PA)

Stevie Nicks says watching musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six was “very emotional” and that the late Christine McVie would have “loved it”.

The Amazon Prime Video series stars Riley Keough – the granddaughter of Elvis Presley – and is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The book tells the story of a 1970s band, their final show and subsequent breakup, and is loosely inspired by British/US rock band Fleetwood Mac.

Posting on social media, Nicks praised Keough’s performance and said the series made her feel “like a ghost watching my own story”.

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time,” she said.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue.”

McVie, responsible for Fleetwood Mac hits including Songbird, You Make Loving Fun and Little Lies, died in November at the age of 79 from an “ischemic stroke”.

She was a later addition to the line-up and performed alongside Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, her husband John McVie, and Nicks.