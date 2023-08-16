Taliban should be prosecuted for denying girls education: Gordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taliban should be prosecuted for denying girls education: Gordon Brown

By Press Association
Former prime minister Gordon Brown is the UN special envoy for global education (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should prosecute Taliban leaders over a crime against humanity for denying Afghan women and girls education and employment.

Mr Brown, the UN’s special envoy for global education, told a virtual UN press conference on the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that its rulers are responsible for “the most egregious, vicious and indefensible violation of women’s rights and girls’ rights in the world today”.

The former Labour leader said he has sent a legal opinion to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan that shows the denial of education and employment is “gender discrimination, which should count as a crime against humanity, and it should be prosecuted by the International Criminal Court”.

The Taliban took power in August 2021 during the final weeks of the US and Nato forces’ pullout after 20 years of war.

Gordon Brown
Mr Brown accused the Afghan regime of ‘vicious’ repression of women and girls’ rights (Jane Barlow/PA)

As they did during their previous rule in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban gradually reimposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, barring girls from school beyond the sixth grade (aged 11-12) and banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms. They have also closed beauty salons.

Mr Brown urged major Muslim countries to send a delegation of clerics to Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, the home of Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, to make the case that bans on women’s education and employment have “no basis in the Koran or the Islamic religion”, and to lift them.

He said he believes “there’s a split within the regime”, with many people in the education ministry and around the government in the capital, Kabul, who want to see the rights of girls to education restored.

“And I believe that the clerics in Kandahar have stood firmly against that, and indeed continue to issue instructions,” Mr Brown said.

The Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, brushed aside questions about restrictions on girls and women in an Associated Press interview on Monday in Kabul, saying the status quo will remain.

He also said the Taliban view their rule of Afghanistan as open-ended, drawing legitimacy from Islamic law and facing no significant threat.

Taliban
The Taliban have marked the second anniversary of their takeover of the country after the US pullout (AP)

Mr Brown said the Taliban should be told that if girls are allowed to go to secondary school and university again, education aid to Afghanistan, which was cut after the bans were announced, will be restored.

He also called for monitoring and reporting on abuses and violations of the rights of women and girls, sanctions against those directly responsible for the bans including by the UK and US, and the release of those imprisoned for defending women’s and girls’ rights.

Mr Brown said 54 of the 80 edicts issued by the Taliban explicitly target women and girls and dismantle their rights, most recently banning them from taking university exams and visiting public places including cemeteries to pay respects to loved ones.

He announced that the UN and other organisations will sponsor and fund internet learning for girls and support underground schools as well as education for Afghan girls forced to leave the country who need help to go to school.

“The international community must show that education can get through to the people of Afghanistan, in spite of the Afghan government’s bans,” he said.

Anti-Taliban protest
The Afghanistan and Central Asian Association organised a peaceful protest outside Parliament in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan on Tuesday (AP)

Mr Brown said there are a number of organisations supporting underground schools and there is a new initiative in the last few weeks to provide curriculum through mobile phones, which are popular in Afghanistan.

He would not discuss details over concerns for the safety of students and teachers, “but there is no doubt that girls are still trying to learn – sometimes risking a lot to be able to do so”.

During the 20 years the Taliban were out of power, Mr Brown said six million girls got an education, becoming doctors, lawyers, judges, members of parliament and cabinet ministers.

Today, he said, 2.5 million girls are being denied education, and three million more will leave primary school in the next few years, “so we’re losing the talents of a whole generation”.

Mr Brown urged global action and pressure – not just words – to convince the Taliban to restore the rights of women and girls.

“We have not done enough in the last two years,” he said.

“I don’t want another year to go by when girls in Afghanistan and women there feel that they are powerless because we have not done enough to support them.”