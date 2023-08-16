Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

By Press Association
Attacks destroyed this granary in a Danube port near Odesa, Ukraine (Odesa Regional Administration Press Office via AP)
Attacks destroyed this granary in a Danube port near Odesa, Ukraine (Odesa Regional Administration Press Office via AP)

Russia has resumed its targeting of grain infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, local officials said.

Drones were used in overnight strikes on storage facilities and ports along the Danube River that Kyiv has increasingly used for grain transport to Europe after Moscow broke off a key wartime export deal through the Black Sea.

At the same time, a loaded container ship stuck at the port of Odesa since Russia’s full-scale invasion more than 17 months ago set sail and was heading through the Black Sea to the Bosporus along a temporary corridor established by Ukraine for merchant shipping.

Ukraine’s economy, badly hit by the war, is heavily dependent on farming.

Its agricultural exports, like those of Russia, are also crucial for world supplies of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food that developing nations rely on.

Container ship
The container ship Joseph Schulte leaves the port of Odesa to proceed through the temporary corridor established for merchant vessels from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports (Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry Press Office via AP)

After the Kremlin last month tore up an agreement brokered last summer by the UN and Turkey to ensure safe Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea, Kyiv has sought to reroute transport through the Danube and road and rail links into Europe.

But transport costs that way are much higher, some European countries have balked at the consequences for local grain prices, and the Danube ports cannot handle the same volume as seaports.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said the primary targets of Russia’s overnight drone bombardment were port terminals and grain silos, including at the ports in the Danube delta. Air defences managed to intercept 13 drones, according to Mr Kiper.

It was the latest attack amid weeks of aerial strikes as Russia has targeted the Danube delta ports, which are about 10 miles from the Romanian border. The Danube is Europe’s second-longest river and a key transport route.

Meanwhile, the container ship departing Odesa was the first vessel to set sail since July 16, according to Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister. It had been stuck in Odesa since February 2022.

The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte was traveling down a temporary corridor that Ukraine asked the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to ratify.

Destroyed granary
Many developing nations depend on Ukrainian grain (Odesa Regional Administration Press Office via AP)

The United States has warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

Sea mines also make the voyage risky, and ship insurance costs are likely to be high for operators. Ukraine told the IMO it would would “provide guarantees of compensation for damage”.

Last Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the south Black Sea. According to Russia’s defence ministry, the Sukru Okan was heading northwards to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.

Ship-tracking data analysed by The Associated Press confirmed that the Joseph Schulte was steaming south.

The Joseph Schulte is carrying more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo, with 2,114 containers, including food products, according to Mr Kubrakov.

Ukraine humvee
Smoke rises from a burning armoured vehicle on the frontline in the outskirts of Lyman (AP)

He said the corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships stuck in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi since the outbreak of war.

On the war’s front line, Ukrainian officials claimed another milestone in Kyiv’s counter-offensive, with Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar saying troops have retaken a village in the eastern Donetsk region.

The village of Urozhaine is near Staromaiorske, a hamlet that Ukraine also claimed to have recaptured recently. The claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine appears to be trying to drive a wedge between Russian forces in the south, but it is up against strong defensive lines and is advancing without air support.

Also on Wednesday, the Russian military said it shot down three drones over the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and blamed the attack on Ukraine.

No damage or casualties were reported.