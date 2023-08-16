Ryan Tubridy fees adjusted by RTE to stay below 500,000 euro, report suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Ryan Tubridy fees adjusted by RTE to stay below 500,000 euro, report suggests

By Press Association
The chairwoman of RTE’s board has said a second report into the broadcaster’s under-declaration of fees to its star presenter, Ryan Tubridy, confirms a ‘siloed management culture’, ‘poor internal communication and weak processes’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
The chairwoman of RTE’s board has said a second report into the broadcaster’s under-declaration of fees to its star presenter, Ryan Tubridy, confirms a ‘siloed management culture’, ‘poor internal communication and weak processes’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

A report has suggested it is “very plausible” that fees paid by RTE to its star presenter Ryan Tubridy were underdeclared by 120,000 euro from 2017-2019 to keep the payments under the 500,000 euro mark.

Tubridy’s earnings were stated by RTE as 491,667 euro for 2017, 495,000 euro in 2018 and 495,000 euro in 2019 when his fees were actually 511,667 euro, 545,000 euro and 545,000 euro respectively.

The Grant Thornton report published on Wednesday said there was no document to explain why the 120,000 euro (£103,100) end-of-contract fee was split across 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Calculations carried out by a specialist forensic accountant who authored the report concluded that the 20,000 understatement in 2017 followed by the 50,000 euro under-declaration in 2018 and 2019, matched closely to the minimum amounts needed to bring the fees under 500,000 euro.

RTE pay revelations
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy’s declared fees between 2017 and 2019 were understated by 120,000 euro (Niall Carson/PA)

The report concluded: “Having conducted my exercise, on the balance of probabilities, I find that in the absence of any other further explanations, my hypothetical exercise (which assumed the adjustments were made with an RTE objective to achieve a position where the ‘revised earnings’ for each year 2017, 2018, and 2019 were all below 500,000 euro) provides a very plausible explanation as to how the values of the adjustments of 20,000 euro, 50,000 euro and 50,000 euro were calculated or allocated by RTE for 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively.

“Whilst my exercise provides a very plausible explanation, (it) is not possible to be conclusive without having met all individuals to date,” it states.

Former RTE director general Dee Forbes and director of content Jim Jennings are named as two individuals who were not interviewed for the report and have not commented on it.

The publication of the report is the latest development in the controversy surrounding RTE’s financial and accounting practices as well as governance at Ireland’s public service broadcaster.

Tubridy welcomed the findings of the report that he did not claim the 120,000 euro exit fee, and the conclusion that he had “no involvement” in how his published earnings were adjusted by RTE.

“I repeat my offer to publish the details of any future RTE contract,” he said.

The chairwoman of the broadcaster’s board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, said the findings confirmed concerns about a “siloed management culture”, “poor internal communication and weak processes”.

RTE pay revelations
Siun Ni Raghallaigh said the report ‘confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTE and supports the decision by the board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Media minister Catherine Martin called the findings in the report “deeply concerning” and said it highlighted “further lapses in governance and failure of proper internal controls and processes” within the state broadcaster.

The report also states that RTE acted correctly and appropriately when it stated in June that it had underdeclared fees to Tubridy, already its highest paid presenter, by 345,000 euro (£296,400) from the years 2017-2022.

The under-declaration of 225,000 euro (£193,200) over the years 2020-2022, was related to RTE’s decision to underwrite the payments, which effectively resulted in the publicly funded broadcaster stumping up to cover the costs legally due to Tubridy.

Three 75,000 euro (£64,400) annual payments were received by Tubridy for proposed public appearances for Renault, as part of a tripartite agreement involving the sponsor, RTE and the presenter.

RTE issued a 75,000 euro (£64,400) credit note to Renault for the first year in exchange for the motoring company paying Tubridy, and in years two and three, when Renault was no longer involved, it paid Tubridy from its own funds using a UK-based commercial barter account.

This aspect of the fees was examined in a Grant Thornton report that was completed in June.

The Grant Thornton report published on Wednesday found there were “several failings” that led to Tubridy’s fees for 2017-2019 being incorrectly stated.

It said that three Deloitte reports were submitted to RTE’s finance department but do not appear to have been submitted to the RTE Board.

Reacting to the report, Ms Ni Raghallaigh said: “Regrettably, this report confirms our view of the siloed management culture that has prevailed in RTE and supports the decision by the board to initiate an ongoing programme of corrective action.”

She said the report paints a picture “of poor internal communication and weak processes”, and outlines dates where “errors could have been corrected but were not”.

“It is also clear from the report that the then Executive did not properly engage with the board on these matters, nor was relevant information provided to the board by the Executive or by the auditors.”

She added that the issues highlighted in the report will be raised with RTE’s auditors, Deloitte, and said steps “have been taken to ensure there can be no repeat of these failures”.