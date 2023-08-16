More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

By Press Association
Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)
Firefighters put out a fire after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)

Firefighters struggling to extinguish a blaze caused by a deadly explosion near the Dominican Republic’s capital this week have found two more bodies, bringing the death toll to 13, authorities said.

The number of victims is expected to increase since responders have not been able to fully access the building where the explosion occurred on Monday at a bakery in the city of San Cristobal, which lies just west of the capital of Santo Domingo.

An additional 10 people remain missing, with friends and family outside hospitals and mortuaries saying no-one has been providing them with information.

Dominican Republic Explosion
Destroyed vehicles and debris are scattered on the ground after a powerful explosion in San Cristobal (Diario Libre via AP)

Officials said two additional bodies were pulled from the rubble early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities are probing what might have caused the explosion, vowing to crack down on any business that might not have been following regulations.

At least 59 people were injured in the blast, which occurred in a bustling commercial area in the city centre and destroyed four buildings and damaged nine others.

Dominican Republic Explosion
The death toll is expected to rise (Diario Libre via AP)

More than 30 people remain in hospital with conditions including fractures, burns and respiratory problems. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

More than 30 ambulances and some 500 personnel including rescuers and officials responded to the incident.

Toxic smoke still hovered over the explosion site, with health officials urging people to wear face masks.